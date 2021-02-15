The Capitol Riot Killed “Both Sides” Journalism

When the vast majority of Senate Republicans voted against convicting Trump—just as the vast majority of House Republicans voted against impeachment—it was a dark day for America. But let us not overlook that it also was an invalidation of the trauma experienced by those who thought they would perish in the attack that day, including reporters who will have to ask these same lawmakers questions every day, in perpetuity, as if nothing happened. What once were benign queries in a Capitol hallway on matters such as future omnibus spending packages will be something different to the framers of the questions, who will be forced to look in the eyes of people who were complicit in their attempted murder, and who allowed themselves to be recorded for posterity voicing their indifference toward the lives of others.

I spent seven years working in the Capitol every day alongside many of these reporters, and while I did not like or revere all of them, I nevertheless believe they deserve better. More than that, I believe that the country deserves more than what it’s getting—a fuller understanding of the seriousness of this attack, informed by the clarity and detail of reporters’ personal experiences.

Journalists enjoy a privilege and a platform to use their experience to tell the American people a clear story of how rioters encouraged by the president almost succeeded in orchestrating a mass execution event at the Capitol. If reporters have to contort themselves into a sanitized, “objective” view of what happened on January 6, either because that has become their comfort zone or because they have been coerced by newsroom leaders into treating one of the most important stories in American history like a meaningless soliloquy on the Senate floor, we all lose.



The work of undoing decades of "training" in divorcing humanity from political coverage will not happen overnight. I keep thinking about the House impeachment managers who repeatedly have asked, "if this is not an impeachable offense, what is?" And I have asked myself, if this is not the event that frees reporters from the chains of "both-sidesism," when one side, the Republicans, contributed to an attack in which reporters almost died, what will?