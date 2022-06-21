Argentina Keeps Redesigning Its Currency, Solving Nothing

Argentina’s currency has historically been a shaky matter. In the 1970s and 1980s, two separate versions of the peso—the “Peso Ley” and the “Peso Argentino”—were used and eventually replaced by the “austral” denomination in 1985. A hyperinflationary period in the late ’80s effectively nullified the austral’s value (notes up to 500,000 australes circulated; in May 1989, inflation reached 114 percent for the month). Carlos Menem, president from 1989 to 1999, introduced a bill cutting four zeros off the austral and renaming it the peso, attempting to parallel Argentina’s monetary system to the U.S. dollar. Menem also declared a one-to-one (“uno a uno”) fixed exchange rate between the peso and the dollar, a measure that contributed to the worst economic crisis in Argentine history in 2001. When the dollar’s value increased in the late ’90s, Argentina’s exports ceased to be competitively priced, eventually leading to mass unemployment. This led to a cash shortage so severe that the government mandated that banks withhold people’s money, and particularly their U.S. dollars, to pay off debts, a move later called a “corralito.” Many never recovered their money, and the measure heightened the public’s already great distrust of financial institutions.

Though the country mostly returned to stability in 2003, by 2012 inflation had begun to accelerate again, with the official inflation rate circling 12 percent and private consulting firms claiming the number was closer to 25 percent. The peso depreciated around 14 percent against the dollar despite currency exchange restrictions meant to stabilize the exchange rate. That year, President Fernández de Kirchner announced the first currency redesign, which put Evita on the 100 peso note. Per Fernández de Kirchner, this bill had been in the works after Evita’s death in 1952, and a preliminary design survived the decades after a 1955 coup deposed Perón and proscribed Peronism, hidden behind a drawer in Argentina’s mint. The bill’s roll-out was controversial, with complaints that businesses were refusing to accept it. Kirchner suggested, in response, that “it wasn’t the bill, we know what it was … Evita is what bothered them.”

The inflationary trend continued through the remaining years of Kirchner’s presidency. In 2014, she announced two more redesigned notes: a 50 peso bill featuring the Falkland or Malvinas Islands, to which Argentina has held a longtime territorial claim; and a 10 peso note, preserving the figure of Manuel Belgrano but including subtle homages to Juana Azurduy and other facets of revolutionary, military mythos. Fernández de Kirchner and her husband—former President Nestor Kirchner, who ruled from 2003 to 2007 and died in 2010—often leaned on the language of war as a metaphor for governance and politics.