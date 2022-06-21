The Democrats Are Fools for Boosting Trumpist Republicans

As Dylan Matthews observed on Twitter, it also substantially undercuts the party’s message on democracy. If Democrats—and perhaps Nancy Pelosi, in particular—really believe that American democracy is under siege and that Trump and his disciples are an existential threat to the republic, then this is obviously not the fate they should be tempting. The risks are obvious; that Democrats seem blithe to them suggests a certain glibness behind the party’s messaging: On the one hand, they’re trying to motivate voters to come to the polls by raising legitimate concerns about what will happen to the country if Republicans retake power. On the other, they’re working behind the scenes to elevate many of the most dangerous Republicans running for office right now. It’s untenable for Democrats to ally themselves with their own executioners.



As I argued earlier this year, there’s also another basic problem at play: Democrats are badly misreading the electorate. Republican voters like loony, far-right candidates and are highly motivated to vote for them. What tamps down the enthusiasm of the Republican base is candidates who are more wishy-washy on the red-meat cultural issues that Trump and his ilk obsess over and exploit. Democrats are hoping that they can motivate moderate voters to turn out to block extremist Republicans but may very well, in turn, be inspiring Trump-loving voters who don’t often turn out to the polls to come out and vote for the non-RINO who managed to defeat a GOP moderate.



What makes this even more dangerous is that the Republican Party’s elite funders and leadership are working hand in hand to suppress and subvert the Democratic vote by any means necessary in states all across the country. Driving up the enthusiasm of GOP die-hards at a moment when it’s uncertain if every Democratic vote will end up getting counted is tremendously risky. Democrats are already facing a desperate situation. The 2022 midterms will almost certainly be very bad for the party and will likely be a bloodbath. But it’s not so bad that this gamble is worth it. Backing extremist candidates at this critical moment for democracy might put the party and the country in a far worse situation.

