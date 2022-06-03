MAGA Is Now Bigger Than Trump, and That’s Scary

Yet his power may be fading. In doggedly sticking to his Big Lie, Trump has inadvertently created a wedge in his own brand, as we saw in the way his endorsed candidates flailed in Georgia last week. How to have the base politics of culture war without the costs of the Big Lie? A new class of GOP aspirants are answering that question by cleaving Trump from Trumpism. And to out-Trump Trump, they are running to his right.

Remember, Trump’s Big Lie is motivated less by a grand plan to undo American democracy than the petty narcissism of a small man who lost an election. And the GOP has already paid dearly for it, starting with the two Senate seats they lost in Georgia in 2020. Beyond party elites, there’s clear evidence that the rank and file is recognizing the Big Lie ball and chain. Embrace the culture war without the culture warrior.

Senators Josh Hawley and Tom Cotton make little effort to hide their presidential aspirations. They have used every opportunity their offices afford them to do their best Trump impression. Take Hawley’s absurd performance at the confirmation hearings of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. A Yale-trained lawyer, Hawley spent little time engaging with the would-be justice on her judicial perspective or nuances in her interpretation of the law; instead, he tried to paint her as a grotesque apologist for child pornographers ripped out of QAnon fever dreams, a “groomer” in their twisted parlance. Hawley took to Twitter before the hearings: