MAGA Is Now Bigger Than Trump, and That’s Scary

From the moment he came down that gaudy golden elevator at Trump Tower, Donald Trump has been the most dominant factor in GOP politics. Understanding the Trump phenomenon is less about the man himself and more about understanding what he did for the GOP base in 2016.

Trump’s crass, angry, shoot-from-the-hip style offered his base a cultural release after eight years of President Obama—the portrait of America’s growing, diverse, educated cosmopolitan elite. He legitimized xenophobia from the bully pulpit of the presidency. After all, the white working class, who are disproportionally his base, suffered under the austerity politics of the Great Recession. All the while, though, they were being told by GOP politicians that their losses were the consequence of a zero-sum economic and cultural power transfer from people like them to the people they saw in President Obama. But rather than directly contradict himself with austerity policies, Trump offered a direct rebuke to the country-club conservatism that had cost the base so dearly through the recession. He traded paeans to fiscal discipline for all-out cultural grievance.