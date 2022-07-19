Watching American Democracy Melt

Build Back Better’s death looks a little like a dry run: a prolonged, incomprehensible process where political leaders assure us a solution is right around the corner. Until the last minute last week, Democratic insiders on Capitol Hill thought Manchin’s demands—to greenlight new fossil fuel infrastructure and slash funding for electric vehicles, in exchange for his vote on the broader spending package—had been satisfied. Yet Manchin’s ever-evolving wish list may never have been intended to do anything other than drag negotiations out for as long as possible. As The New York Times reported, he was able to extract some key wins for donors in the fossil fuel industry along the way, including the Interior Department’s recent plan to offer up new federal lands for oil and gas drilling. And Manchin, recall, is himself a coal baron—a living embodiment of U.S. democracy’s inability to tackle conflicts of interest in lawmaking.

It’s not obvious that there was any way for Democrats to have avoided this stalemate by doing something differently over the last two years. Was there some line congressional Democrats were unwilling to cross in the name of securing a deal? Some idiosyncratic belief held by the West Virginia senator that Majority Leader Chuck Schumer could have better understood and appealed to in their closed-door negotiations? The defining moment might have been when Democratic leadership decided to back the bipartisan infrastructure bill and take centrists and Republicans at their word that they would vote for anything else in exchange.