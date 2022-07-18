Joe Manchin Is a Terrible Prime Minister

If Manchin had come out at the start and opposed BBB, his approach would be marginally more understandable. Instead, he has alternatively kept alive hope that it could pass while extinguishing it every few months. Each renewed series of negotiations between the prime minister and his colleagues leads to more and more concessions from fellow Democrats in exchange for no measurable progress on a final package. An American voter who reads headlines from time to time but doesn’t pay close attention to the news saw Democrats announce sweeping proposals last year, then steadily back away from them one by one over the last 18 months. Manchin’s sadism must be as demoralizing as it is humiliating for the Democratic Party.

It would be tempting to think that Manchin is actually a Republican in disguise, someone whose failures of leadership and tendency towards misgovernance could be blamed on another party. It’s true that he is something of an outlier in his party’s caucus as a conservative Democrat from a state that Trump won handily. But he also sides with the party in some crucial ways. Without his 50th vote, Democrats would be unable to pass any legislation at all, perhaps even including bills to keep the government open or prevent a default on the national debt. He also usually votes with his party on appointments, including almost all of Biden’s judicial nominees, which may be the ultimate test of party loyalty these days.

In truth, Manchin chose a phantasmal image of bipartisanship and leadership over actually passing and implementing his own party’s policy goals. A more capable prime minister could have used the threat of supporting filibuster reform to extract concessions from Republicans, even if he personally had no intention of ever removing or revising the 60-vote threshold, while also moving fellow Democrats to the center. A more honest prime minister could have struck a grand bargain with his party’s competing factions early last year instead of squandering a rare period of unified control in Washington with pointless negotiations. He chose instead the path that was best for Joe Manchin and Joe Manchin alone.