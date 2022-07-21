Steve Bannon Will Be Convicted—and He’ll Probably Be Just Fine With That

Nichols repeatedly said that he did not want the trial to become “a political circus.” But somehow, the more he said it, the more he merely drove home the fact of the circus’s inevitability. Wednesday’s attempts by the defense to villainize Thompson became ridiculous. With Amerling returning to the stand, Corcoran kept presenting her with letters to Bannon or his attorneys that were signed by Thompson, asking her if she could identify even one word penned by Thompson. Over and over, Amerling explained that the letters are drafted by staffers in a collaborative process and then given to the chair, who may make changes, for his signature. It was hard to know what point Corcoran was trying to make, other than perhaps the dog-whistle implication that Thompson, who is Black, is somehow ignorant. The jury, which appears to be about 50 percent Black, is unlikely to be moved by that notion, but it serves the denizens of Bannon-stan.

The circus started in the months before the trial commenced, when the Bannon team tried one stunt after the next to slow down the pace of the legal proceedings and the submission of documents. Stunts included submitting subpoenas for the testimony of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Representative Bennie Thompson. (Members of Congress are shielded from testifying on the business before Congress; these subpoenas were dead on arrival.) Last week, Judge Nichols, a Trump appointee, threw out a rack of defense arguments the Bannon team had proposed, including Bannon’s assertion that he couldn’t testify before the committee or submit to its request for documents because former President Donald Trump had asserted executive privilege over that information. Or so Bannon claimed. But as Amerling said in her continuing testimony on Wednesday, Trump never made an executive privilege claim to the committee regarding any potential Bannon testimony.

At the end of each day in court, Bannon has appeared before the cameras of the media outlets he so denounces to deliver his personal indictment of Thompson, and to repeat the Big Lie. On Tuesday, he proclaimed that “what’s driving” the trial is “the total and complete illegitimacy of Joe Biden. Trump won; Joe Biden is illegitimate.” On Wednesday, he doubled down on his trashing of Thompson, suggesting that Thompson was faking his Covid diagnosis in order to avoid coming to court.