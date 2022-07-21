Steve Bannon Will Be Convicted—and He’ll Probably Be Just Fine With That

As jury selection got under way on Monday, Posobiec—promulgator of the Pizzagate conspiracy theory who once infiltrated a 2016 anti-Trump protest carrying a “Rape Melania” sign, presumably to impugn the left or own the libs or something—filled in for the big guy on the podcast as the big guy sat in a courtroom, talking (you guessed it) executive privilege. Guest Mike Davis, introduced as founder and president of the Article III Project and self-described as a former staffer for the Senate Judiciary Committee, contended that Bannon had asserted a legitimate executive privilege claim . “If the January 6th kangaroo commission didn’t think that was a valid assertion of executive privilege, they could have litigated that in court,” Davis said. The judge, alas, did not agree.

By Tuesday, as both the government and the defense teams made their opening arguments, Posobiec’s topic of the day moved to select committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, who was curiously also the topic of the day for the defense team in the court—even if it had nothing to do with the question before the court. In the courtroom that day, David Schoen, a small, excitable man who is one of Bannon’s defense attorneys, made a fuss over a witness called by the government–Kristin Amerling, deputy staff director and chief counsel to the January 6th Committee. Schoen described Amerling as “incompetent” to speak on the intent of Thompson when he issued the subpoena—which, again, is not a question that is before the court. The point to Schoen’s performative frustration seemed to be to imply that Thompson, not Amerling, belonged before the court as a witness to be grilled about his allegedly political motives in charging Bannon with contempt. (Is it germane to note here that Thompson is Black?)

Indeed, about all the defense seemed to offer in its opening argument, presented by attorney Evan Corcoran, was the insinuation that Bannon’s legal woes—at least those before this particular court—were the result of a process tainted through and through by politics. Corcoran noted that in the House vote for Bannon’s contempt of Congress citation, 203 members voted against the measure, leaving unsaid the fact that nine Republicans voted with Democrats to charge Bannon with contempt. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Vaughn, the government’s lead on the case, leaped up more quickly than one would think her far-along pregnancy might allow to ask for a closed (“under seal”) discussion with the principals—a bizarre moment when all the attorneys and the judge pick up telephone handsets while the room is flooded with a torrent of white noise that Judge Nichols called a “husher.”