Lynne Tillman’s Solitary, Raw Memoir of Caring for Her Mother

Still, it is a winding path and Tillman feels unprepared, as so many caregiver-memoirists do: “We sisters had to learn the hard way—many trials, many errors.” Tillman had never wanted a child, in part because she did not want to be “on call for another human being,” and she tolerated but did not particularly like her mother, someone who “had several illusions about herself, including that she was perfect” and who had not been particularly warm or nurturing to Tillman: “An irony not lost on me how was uncaring she was.” She does her duty to her mother out of obligation and conscience more than adoration; she feels pressure to be a good daughter and a good sister. “Some days I felt fine; some days I despaired of my superactive superego,” she writes. She wonders if she should put her mother in a nursing home or assisted living facility, but knows how much her mother would hate it. So she persists, brimming with resentment. “About Mother, I never felt guilty. Anything I gave her was more than she deserved. That sounds awful. I wanted to behave as I wished she had toward me.”

The initial emergent nature of her mother’s condition subsides, but the need for care does not. The medical problem, though named, isn’t resolved, and Tillman’s story continues as doctors do their jobs with varying degrees of attention, humility (or its opposite), and efficacy. Tillman reflects on the arrogant guesswork of medicine, on being a loved one’s advocate, on how hard it is to build a reliable bench of helpers. Tillman lives in the same city as her mother and one of her sisters, but the rearrangement of lives and routines is still painful, ongoing: “Mother hovered over me and my sisters like a stationary drone. It became after a while, five years maybe, my irregular, regular life.” Tillman, who, as a writer, makes her own schedule, is often the one on call in an emergency or when her mother needs a prescription filled. She strives to establish a routine, limits and boundaries and a set of expectations, “but limits and boundaries are erased and erected and erased again. There is nothing stable when dealing with a parent or friend whose conditions is essentially unstable. Still, I looked for that, a steady state.” Ultimately, “Keeping her alive was done generously, but not selflessly, and also as a grueling obligation. Those eleven years were frustrating, an education, oddly enlightening, let’s say, they were morbidly enlightened. Those years were maddening and depressing. And I learned what I never wanted to know.”

As the book progresses and the Tillman family settles into whatever routine is possible in the circumstances, Tillman’s reflections become more circular, mimicking, perhaps, her own experience: “Days and nights dull and anxious, my life, like an oxymoron, was disturbed by emergencies, eruptions, and thudding repetitions.” In an emotionally flattened, repetitive style, Tillman alternates between resignation, frustration, resentment, regret, feeling bored to tears, fed up: “Prosaically, I was dying on the vine, imprisoned. Immature or silly or useless feelings, and nothing to do about any of it.” The few brief scenes that punctuate these aphoristic reflections are lightly sketched. Instead of texture, there are themes. She boils down much of her distress into passages like the following: “Awful, regrettable, weird incidents and events accumulated, too many to recall. Some, many probably, are repressed. The bad times presented new kinds of stress, and too much happened too fast to recall most of it in detail.” As understandable as it may be to repress or forget painful moments experienced under strain, it is the task of the memoirist to at least try to unearth the particulars. Ultimately, with all its elisions and gaps, its gnomic reflections, the book feels like it never overcomes Tillman’s ambivalence about the topic. Which isn’t to say her circumstances don’t elicit sympathy; her burden, all the more distressing given her relationship to her mother, is immense.