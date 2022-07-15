Netflix’s Persuasion Is a Uniquely Brilliant Flavor of Bad

The desire to bring Jane Austen closer to the present day is eminently understandable, if only because period dramas are too often made with such unfeeling deadness that they seem to forget that for their protagonists, this was in fact the present, just as fuelled by sex and “new” technology and fashion as our society is now. Austen’s heroines, too, are often in and of themselves ahead of their own patriarchal times, nurturing a kind of proto-feminist viewpoint and conducting themselves in accordance with it. Nevertheless, it seems to me that if a historical subject is to be radically reimagined with a contemporary edge, it must be transformed either with such grace—like Greta Gerwig’s sublime Little Women, which drew almost all of its additional material from supplementary texts by Louisa May Alcott—or with such startling eccentricity—like Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Favourite, whose modernity had almost nothing to do with its dialogue and almost everything to do with its acidic, frankly sexual and surrealist tone—that the result becomes less adaptation than homage.

Persuasion attempts to offer relatability porn: a sense that in spite of her having lived two centuries before our current era, Anne Elliot is—as the tabloids say, erroneously, of stars—just like us.

Persuasion is not properly seditious, given that its set design and general visual style are faithful to the letter, at least by the standards of the typical Austen adaptation. The screenplay’s ill-advised tendency to refer to its yearning leads as “exes,” however, will no doubt rile fans of the original text, ensuring that it falls between two (handsomely upholstered) stools. Modernized dialogue appears only in places—not consistently, but piecemeal, as if the film is attempting to decide whether it’s really serious about the whole endeavor. “If you’re a five in London,” one character offers, “you’re a 10 in Bath.” “A playlist he made me,” Anne nods to the camera, proudly showing off a handful of sheet music gifted to her by her lover in happier times. Jokes about the differences between the sexes and groanworthy innuendos, meanwhile, are intended to feel naughty and surprising by dint of their presence in an adaptation of a novel from the 1800s but recall nothing so much as familiar gags from ’90s sitcoms: Women should act dumb to land a man, men tend not to listen to their wives, Anne is not “interested in receiving instruction on where to put [her] bushel,” and so on, all of it adding up to suggest we might be watching a 200-year-old episode of King of Queens.

The casting of Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot, meanwhile, is at once one of the film’s most interesting choices and one of its biggest stumbling blocks. “One’s family is only escapable by two things,” Anne observes dryly fairly early in the film: “Marriage and death.” In Johnson’s mouth, the quip takes on a metatextual air of irony, since neither death nor marriage would negate the fact that she’s third-generation movie royalty: Because a lover of cinema can look at her and immediately see 60-odd years of Hollywood history, it is difficult to think of her as Anne, plain Anne, a lonely spinster. The assurance in her manner and the playful, wickedly dismissive attitude she brings to her best roles add up to a very particular charisma, no doubt moulded by the knowledge that while many other actresses have to adjust to being famous after beginning their lives as mere civilians, she has been born into the job as if “A-lister” were a hereditary title.