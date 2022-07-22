In Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” Peril Is Inescapable

There is also a mystery lurking in the Santa Clarita Valley, and while OJ perceives this as a threat to his horses, both Jupe and Emerald see it as an opportunity. To this end, Emerald convinces OJ to hire Angel Torres (Brandon Perea), an audio/video expert from the local big box store, to set up the equipment that they hope will allow them to capture video evidence of the mysterious force. Angel soon finds himself invested in helping the Haywood siblings solve the mystery at the heart of the film.

It’s here that the movie’s narrative begins to lose focus, and some of the same issues that undermined the last 20 minutes of Peele’s second film, Us (2019), return. The taciturn OJ acquiesces to Emerald’s desire to parlay the footage they hope to capture into a reality TV show, despite scolding her earlier in the film for having her head in the clouds and being overly familiar on set. OJ, Emerald, and Angel keep trying to capture footage, even as the nature of the threat is revealed to be more deadly than any of them initially suspected. Each of them has reasons connected to lineage and legacy and desire to press on, but at this point, a reasonable Black—or in Angel’s case, Latino—person might conclude after performing a cost-benefit analysis that now was the time to exit the scene.

While the film’s third act reveals Peele’s shortcomings as a writer, Nope firmly establishes his quality as a director. Kaluuya demonstrated a bombastic charisma in his Oscar-winning role in Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) and a simmering menace in the underrated Widows (2018), but under Peele’s direction he communicates his feelings in Nope mostly through mournful glances and hunched shoulders. Palmer here is a coltish, jangly live wire who expertly fills the space provided to her by Kaluuya with both a restless frustration about how her life has turned out and sincere affection for her big brother. Yeun’s role is more subtle still, as it requires him to maintain his boyish appeal even as he shifts from an embittered afterthought forgotten by the Hollywood machine to a jaded realist who has made his peace with the fact that he’s been reduced to a meme parodied on Saturday Night Live, to a doting stage father hopeful that he can guide his sons into a more fulfilling career in entertainment than the one he enjoyed.