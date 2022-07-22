In Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” Peril Is Inescapable

Peele rejects the premise that lies at the heart of the idea of the frontier: an unspoiled landscape that offers rugged and determined white men the opportunity to make their fortune.

The film moves along parallel paths, with one narrative focused on the Haywood siblings and their struggling animal husbandry business and the other on Ricky “Jupe” Park (Steven Yeun), a former child actor whose life is marked by a tragic and traumatic event from his past. Jupe and his family now run a theme park and petting zoo called Jupiter’s Claim that sits in the Santa Clarita Valley, adjacent to the Haywood horse farm. The name Jupiter’s Claim plays on two of Hollywood’s most enduring notions of the frontier: the infinite and sterile grandeur of outer space and the pristine vastness of the American West. The tawdriness of Jupiter’s Claim makes it clear that Peele rejects the premise that lies at the heart of the idea of the frontier: an unspoiled landscape that offers rugged and determined white men the opportunity to make their fortune and remake their identity by imposing their will on the environment. OJ Haywood’s physicality and stoic yet sensitive persona might recall Clint Eastwood in Sergio Leone’s The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967), but OJ’s generational connection to both the land and the film industry makes him unwilling to indulge in romantic and self-serving notions of transcendence. OJ just wants to take care of the horses he raised with his father, but he’s reluctant to make this easier by reminding the production companies that hire him and his horses that he is the inheritor of a venerable Black business.

Emerald displays none of OJ’s hesitancy when she arrives (late!) to the set of the film that contracted Haywood’s Hollywood Horses. She trumpets her family lineage and its connection to Muybridge as she tries to impress upon a clearly indifferent crew that she’s capable of doing more than just helping pampered actors perform with animals. The crew mostly ignores her. Although the film places the two families in opposition to each other, Emerald Haywood and Jupe Park seem cut from the same cloth. Both are ambitious and seek to attain—or, in Jupe’s case, regain—the celebrity that might move them from the periphery to the center.

Of course this is a Jordan Peele film, which means that we should expect jump scares alongside his nuanced ideas about race and representation, and Peele mostly delivers. The opening scene—which details why Jupe’s burgeoning acting career suddenly ended—is chilling, and when the film returns to this scene more than an hour into its run time, Peele manages to scare us again, even though the audience already has some idea of what’s coming. The additional information Peele presents about Jupe in the interim only serves to make the denouement of this scene more shocking.