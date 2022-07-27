Kansas Will Be the First State to Vote on Abortion Since the Fall of Roe

The anti-abortion amendment on the ballot next week—pushed by the Republican-controlled legislature—would overturn the state Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion. Supporters of the amendment insist that the ballot measure would not immediately lead to an outright ban on abortion but reinforce the restrictions passed before the Kansas Supreme Court decision. “At this historically important time, the question before Kansans on August 2nd is clear: an unregulated abortion industry with no limits at all or the reasonable limits protected by the Value Them Both Amendment,” said Mackenzie Haddix, the deputy communications director for Value Them Both, a coalition that supports the amendment, in a statement after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe.

Of course, abortion is already restricted in Kansas, and there have been no postviability—i.e., late-term—abortions since 2018. In 2021, around 70 percent of abortions in Kansas occurred before nine weeks, and 90 percent before 12 weeks. Although the court’s 2019 ruling struck down a state law banning a kind of second-trimester abortion, it did not automatically overturn existing laws limiting abortion; those would have to be challenged in court. If the amendment next week passes, it is likely that Republicans in Kansas will take action.

“I think as soon as feasible, the Kansas legislature will pass some kind of an abortion ban,” said Richard Levy, a professor of constitutional law at the University of Kansas. He noted that the amendment says the legislature “may” take into account considerations of rape, incest, or saving the life of the mother when crafting abortion restrictions—but it does not have to do so. “There’s nothing in the amendment that would prevent the legislature from adopting a ban from the point of fertilization onward with no exception under any circumstances,” Levy said.