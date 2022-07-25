Conservatives Are Pretending They’re Not Coming for Marriage Equality Next. We’ve Heard That Before.

Part of his argument rested on a distinction between Roe and Casey, the 1992 case that rewrote Roe’s central holding and introduced the “undue burden” standard when assessing anti-abortion restrictions. McCarthy contended that Casey’s introduction of that standard “granted expansive and expanding room to regulate abortion,” and that most abortion cases now revolved around what counted as an undue burden. This assertion accurately described the status quo while Kennedy was on the court; McCarthy carefully elided that anti-abortion groups had long hungered to change that status quo in their favor.

From there, McCarthy got it stupendously wrong. “It is unlikely that cases will present a need to grapple with Roe; it is even less likely that Roe will be overturned, and even if this highly unlikely event were to come to pass, it would not render abortion illegal,” he continued. “Instead, abortion would once again be a question for the states, the vast majority of which would guarantee some degree of access to abortion. We are not going to move into a post-Roe era, but even if we did, no woman who could obtain an abortion today would be unable to get one post-Roe.”

After Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation in 2018, this type of denialism had to reckon with the likely impending success of the anti-abortion movement. Erick Erickson, another longtime conservative commentator, suggested as recently as this year that it would be no big deal if the Supreme Court overturned Roe. “The reality is nothing is really going to change,” he opined. “People who want an abortion may have to travel further to get one. Overwhelmingly, people will still not be getting abortions. A few more medical offices will come up for rent as abortion factories are shuttered. Protestors will clear out. State legislative elections will matter a bit more. But life will go on for about 300 million Americans as always.”