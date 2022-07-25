Conservatives Are Pretending They’re Not Coming for Marriage Equality Next. We’ve Heard That Before.

Faced with the prospect that the GOP’s once-united front against LGBTQ rights might irreversibly fracture, the conservative magazine National Review published an editorial column this week that forcefully urged Republican lawmakers to vote down the Respect for Marriage Act. Most of the column rehashes the critiques of same-sex marriage that opponents have made time and time again for the last 30 years, critiques that haven’t improved with age. But one portion tried to take a different approach by arguing that the bill isn’t actually necessary at all.

“There is, finally, the questionable need for the policy,” the magazine opined. “As constitutionally dubious as Obergefell was, and as welcome a restoration of legislatures’ ability to preserve a better understanding of marriage would be, the prospect of the decision’s reversal is vanishingly small. Democrats are pretending otherwise because a grand total of one justice of the Supreme Court has written that Obergefell should be rethought.”

I don’t know whether the Supreme Court will actually overturn Obergefell or any of the other precedents listed by Thomas in his Dobbs concurrence. The justices themselves may not even know what they will do yet. But this piece is not about what I think the court will do or why the court may or may not do it. It is about whether anyone should believe conservative pundits and politicians who claim that the Supreme Court won’t overturn a precedent that they themselves want to see overturned. The simple answer is that you would be better off trusting a wallet inspector.