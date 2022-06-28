Abortion Bans Could Have a Dire Impact on All Reproductive Health Treatments

Six states prohibit abortions when the fetus may have a genetic anomaly, according to the Guttmacher Institute, and three require counseling on perinatal hospice services before a patient can undergo an abortion based on a lethal condition. Sandoval said that it could be traumatic, and dangerous, for women to carry a pregnancy to term knowing that their babies would not survive. “We’re forcing these people to continue their pregnancies that will never result in a live birth and undergo deliveries far beyond where they needed to be, when they could have had access to a safe and simple medical procedure,” Sandoval said.

Even the most restrictive abortion laws in the country have exceptions for protecting the health or the life of the mother. (Exceptions focused on the “life” of the mother rather than “health” provide an even narrower scope for circumstances when abortion is permitted.) But these clauses are vaguely defined, often leaving it up to the physician to determine at what point a woman’s life is in danger. This complicates the situation for conditions which are not yet dangerous, but will become so as the pregnancy progresses. Some states further require a second physician to approve the termination of a pregnancy to save the life of the mother after a certain point in the pregnancy.

If a doctor is waiting longer than they might otherwise to make a determination about whether the mother’s life is in danger, that exposes her to even greater risk. Jonas Swartz, an assistant professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Duke University, highlighted this uncertainty in a press briefing on Monday: “What degree of medical risk is enough that you decide it’s a medical emergency? Is it a one percent risk of death? Is it a 30 percent risk of death? Is it a 50 percent risk of death? Do you have to wait for someone to be actively dying?”