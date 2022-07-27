AIPAC’s Aggressive Spending Is Bad for the Democratic Party—and Democracy Itself

All of this appears, in fact, to be part of AIPAC’s problem with Levin. Like me and so many of our fellow American Jews, Levin is compelled by his genuine commitment to Israel’s future and to Jewish social justice values also to support the human rights of Palestinians and to speak out against Israeli government policies that deepen occupation and promote the creeping annexation of the West Bank.

In the current Congress, Levin introduced the “Two-State Solution Act,” a bill that proposes meaningful U.S. action to promote Israeli-Palestinian peace, to push back against settlement expansion, and to end the 55-year occupation. Among other measures, the bill would put in place clear guardrails to ensure that U.S. assistance to Israel is used only for its legitimate security needs and not to deepen occupation in violation of international law—a commonsense provision that has become increasingly popular with pro-Israel, pro-peace Democrats.

Yet for AIPAC, no meaningful pushback against Israeli policy is ever acceptable. While it publicly smears Levin as “anti-Israel,” the truth is that what it really finds threatening is his willingness, as a Jewish-American who cares deeply about Israel, to oppose the occupation and right-wing Israeli policies—because it sets a “bad example” for other Democrats. David Victor, the former AIPAC president leading the anti-Levin crusade, wrote to prospective donors, “To make matters worse, Andy sincerely claims to be a lifelong Zionist, proud Jew and defender of Israel. So when Andy Levin insists he’s pro-Israel, less engaged Democratic colleagues may take him at his word.”