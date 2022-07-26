The Sad, Quiet Vanishing of Josh Hawley

The eight hearings held by the January 6 committee this summer have been many things—often enlightening, sometimes terrifying, they have provided the clearest portrait yet of what led to rioters storming the U.S. Capitol last year. They have, however, seldom been funny. But last Thursday, there was a rare moment of comedy. As the committee dissected the three-hour period when insurrectionists breached the Capitol—and Donald Trump was refusing to do anything to stop them—they played a slowed-down, four-second video showing Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley running from the scene. With a long, awkward gait, Hawley is getting away from rioters as quickly as he can. The footage was almost immediately turned into a meme: Hawley running to the theme from Chariots of Fire; Hawley running to the Benny Hill song.

Josh Hawley running away to a variety of soundtracks.



Pt. 1: Chariots of Fire #January6thCommitteeHearing pic.twitter.com/tVCf2R5tUD — Mallory Nees (@The_Mal_Gallery) July 22, 2022

The footage was especially cutting because of its interplay with another moment. One of the many infamous images to come from January 6, 2021, is of Hawley raising a fist to the crowd that would soon storm the Capitol. It was a gesture of solidarity; the rioters were there, in many ways, because of Hawley, who was the first senator to pledge to dispute the certification of the election results. One of the most ambitious members of Congress, Hawley was betting that his efforts to dispute, and perhaps overturn, a legitimate and lawful election would pay dividends in the near future. A month later, he would become the only Republican to vote against every single one of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet nominees. He was staking a claim to the future of Donald Trump’s political movement—a claim that he was hoping would come due soon, either in 2024 or in the next presidential election.

