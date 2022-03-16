The Oligarchs Can’t Depose Putin—but Let’s Put the Screws to Them Anyway

Have you ever seen an oligarch? I did, once, three years ago, in Vienna, or at least I’m pretty sure I did. My wife and I were sightseeing in Stephansplatz. We stopped for dinner at the Vienna branch of a rather sumptuous Florentine restaurant. It was the sort of tourist trap—good food but outrageous prices—where people like us go when we’re on vacation, and we’re famished, and our feet hurt, and why not stretch our budget this once?

I spotted him right after we ordered, seated in a corner table to our left. I couldn’t, of course, be certain he was an oligarch, but if he wasn’t it was a brilliant impersonation. Burly guy, maybe 55, sport coat two sizes too small, white loafers with gold tassels, chestnut-brown hairpiece. Beside him sat a slender blonde, a real knockout, maybe 25, so very attentive that I guessed she had the meter running (so to speak). I tried and failed not to stare. Finally I whispered Oligarch! to my wife with a leftward jerk of the head. He shot back an unfriendly look that said, “Mind your own business, приятель.”

The world has oligarchs on the brain because, as the United States and the European Union impose ever more severe financial sanctions on Russia, one of their more telegenic methods is to seize the gaudy assets of Russian oligarchs. Locating oligarchs on the lam has become a sort of video game for the masses. The Washington Post’s Rachel Lerman and Heather Kelly last week reported the advent of social media accounts that follow the movements of oligarchs’ supersize yachts and private jets, “hoping to catch them on the run.” There’s even a hive-mind Oligarch Bingo.



The hope is that, as sanctions ratchet up the pain, the oligarchs will use their leverage to end an invasion that’s increasingly just a large-scale civilian massacre, either by persuading Putin or removing him. That’s pretty unlikely, because the oligarchs lack much power to do either. Granted, more than half of Russia’s wealth resides outside the country. But that doesn’t count the wealth in the ground (oil and gas). And anyway, the cartoon plutocrats parading their riches on the Côte d’Azur wouldn’t be on the Côte d’Azur right now if they still wielded much influence. They’d be in Moscow, and so would most of their cash. Whatever power there is to check Putin remains in Russia, among a harder-to-reach cohort of security personnel called the siloviki.

