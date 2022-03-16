The Oligarchs Can’t Depose Putin—but Let’s Put the Screws to Them Anyway

chose to free prices first and property first and to install rules and institutions of a market economy only later. The result was that Russian capitalism was born into an airless space, a vacuum without effective laws and a state so badly weakened it could not enforce laws that were on the books.… Lying, stealing, and cheating were part of daily business, and violence, brutality, and coercion were often tools of the trade.

Russia in the 1990s was a sort of libertarian experiment. What do you get in a market economy when there’s no government? You get oligarchy. The original oligarchs were true oligarchs in the economic sense—six or seven clever and unscrupulous men who, between them, assumed control of pretty much the entire Russian economy, and bent a laughably weak state to their will. They weren’t entrepreneurs, Hoffman writes, because for the most part “they built very little that was new on the ground.… Rather, their first lessons were how to make easy money, which came to them so effortlessly that they seemed to grab it out of thin air.” Later, the term “oligarch” was applied to a larger group of superrich who were much less economically dominant and who exercised much less control over the Russian government.

When Putin succeeded Yeltsin in 1999, the oligarchs lost their power. One of the originals, an oil magnate named Mikhail Khodorkovsky, was jailed for 10 years, declared a prisoner of conscience by Amnesty International, and ultimately was awarded damages by the European Court of Human Rights (though the latter disputed his arrest was politically motivated). Khodorkovsky lives now in London, and this week he called for tougher sanctions against Russia.

Two of the other original oligarchs, Boris Berezovsky and Vladimir Gusinsky, also fell afoul of Putin and left the country. Berezovsky went to England, where in 2013 he was found dead with a ligature around his neck (the coroner pronounced himself uncertain whether he’d been strangled or committed suicide). Gusinsky fled to Gibraltar after being jailed for embezzlement (the European Court of Human Rights judged him innocent) and then released only after he agreed to sell his media company. A fourth member of the original group, a banker named Alexander Smolensky, lowered his profile and reportedly moved to Vienna. (He’s not the guy I saw in the restaurant.) The larger group of oligarchs got the message to steer clear of Putin.