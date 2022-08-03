The Manchin Climate Deal Is Both a Big Win and a Deal With the Devil

Obscured behind all the platitudes about this bill’s “historic” climate investments, however, there’s a cynical and decently compelling case to be made for the compromise. That case runs like this: Republicans are likely to win back the House in November and keep Democrats out of governing power for a decade or more. It’s almost certainly better to pass something than nothing. If the modeling on the carbon cost-benefit analysis is to be believed—that every additional ton of greenhouse gas emissions generated by the bill’s fossil fuel provisions would correspond to 24 tons of emissions saved—then this deal looks much better than nothing. How many fossil fuel giveaways you’re willing to swallow in the process—how many more cases of rare cancers in the Gulf South or pipelines leaking into drinking water sources—depends on what your material incentives are and proximity to those problems. Quickly compiled analyses from a host of think tanks suggest the carbon benefits of the bill could be massive compared to the current trajectory, cutting emissions by an estimated 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. That’s a very long way off from what the United States owes the rest of the world—but also the best we may be able to hope for in the short run.

Green groups rallying around the package know it’s not perfect. But there also isn’t much of a working theory from the most enthusiastic boosters about how to win more. The Inflation Reduction Act is structured mainly as a series of tax credits and funding incentives, and its proposed benefits—similar to the $90 billion worth of climate-minded elements of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act from 2009—accrue mainly to companies. There’s scant money for housing, and funding for environmental justice ($60 billion) is minuscule in the grand scheme of things. If the political strategy behind the Green New Deal was to deliver tangible, immediate benefits that would whet appetites for more sweeping policy, the IRA takes a more conventional approach: Give companies money to do the right thing, and the benefits will trickle down. In boosting both fossil fuels and clean energy, the IRA could play a heavy hand in shaping what the trajectory of the green economy in the U.S. will look like—and who gets rich off it.

Major companies, including big polluters, wouldn’t be pressuring Manchin to pass something if they didn’t have something to gain from it. The same goes for the fossil fuel companies “delighted” by the IRA announcement. (Notably, companies that see little to gain in the clean energy future—like Koch Industries—have been railing against it.) Besides the upsides of having to walk through less red tape to build stuff, savvy CEOs who are now supporting the bill get the reputational benefits of having fought for climate policy—alongside more money for things like hydrogen and carbon capture, which can in turn be used to drill for more oil. In other words, the IRA could be a boon both for fossil fuel executives’ core business model and for their prospects of profiting from the clean energy technologies that might eventually replace them—all without setting out any clear timeline for when that transition might actually happen.