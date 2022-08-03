The Manchin Climate Deal Is Both a Big Win and a Deal With the Devil

Green groups rallying around the package know it’s not perfect. But there also isn’t much of a working theory from the most enthusiastic boosters about how to win more. Structured mainly as a series of tax credits and funding incentives, the Inflation Reduction Act’s proposed benefits—similar to the $90 billion worth of climate-minded elements of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act from 2009—accrue mainly to companies. There’s scant money for housing, and funding for environmental justice ($60 billion) is minuscule in the grand scheme of things. If the political strategy behind the Green New Deal was to deliver tangible, immediate benefits that would whet appetites for more sweeping policy, the IRA takes a more conventional approach: give companies money to do the right thing and the benefits will trickle down. In boosting both fossil fuels and clean energy, the IRA could play a heavy hand in shaping the trajectory of the green economy in the U.S. will look like—and who gets rich off it.

Major companies, including big polluters, wouldn’t be pressuring Manchin to pass something if they didn’t have something to gain from it. The same goes for the fossil fuel companies “delighted” by the IRA announcement. (Notably, companies that see little to gain in the clean energy future—like Koch Industries—have been railing against it.) Besides the upsides of having to walk through less red tape to build stuff, savvy CEOs who are now supporting the bill get the reputational benefits of having fought for climate policy—alongside more money for things like hydrogen and carbon capture, which can in turn be used to drill for more oil. In other words, the IRA could be a boon both for fossil fuel executives’ core business model and for their prospects of profiting off the clean energy technologies that might eventually replace them—all without setting out any clear timeline for when that transition might actually happen.