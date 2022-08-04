The Kleptocrat Who Bankrolled Rudy Guiliani’s Dive for Dirt on Biden

It also points right back to Trump’s first impeachment. Giuliani, after all, wasn’t simply traveling on Firtash’s dime to simply add some exotic names to his baggage claims. He was hard on the hunt for supposed “dirt” on then-candidate Joe Biden, which Firtash’s allies were only too happy to provide. Not only were Firtash’s American lawyers—Victoria Toensing and Joe diGenova, a pair of far-right conspiracy theorists moonlighting as attorneys—central to peddling fabricated scandals about Biden, laundering it through right-wing media figures like John Solomon, but they even managed to push such messaging to Attorney General Bill Barr directly. Trump, of course, happily amplified the rhetoric—and then threatened Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky, saying that he’d withhold American military aid unless Kyiv endorsed the allegations by launching an investigation.

The conspiracies reached their intended target: the American president. And just like that, Trump was trading American foreign policy—and American national security—for personal, political gain. He pursued a conspiracy, and threatened a prone American ally, in the name of a conspiracy theory.

Trump’s first impeachment—which now seems quaint compared to the January 6 horror show that necessitated his second one—ended up being the fruits of these ill-intended labors. But amid the tangle of names and conversations, meetings and conspiracies, one figure always hung in the background, just outside the frame: Firtash. There was Firtash hiring Toensing and diGenova, who played a central role in injecting the so-called “dirt” on Biden into the broader news cycle. There was Firtash paying a staggering $1 million to Giuliani bagman Lev Parnas for supposed translation work. (“I’m the best-paid interpreter in the world,” Parnas would later say.) There was Firtash realizing that a second term for Trump was his best chance of escaping his impending extradition to the U.S. And, as we now know, there was Firtash giving tens of thousands of dollars in travel funds to Giuliani, the man who had direct access to the sitting American president.