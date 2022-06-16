I Once Backed Rudy Giuliani. And I Know What’s Happened to Him.

Rudy and Donald have been frenemies since well before 1987, when Trump told a reporter that “if Rudy decides to run for public office … I would be very helpful.” Two years later, Trump co-chaired fundraising for Giuliani’s first, and losing, mayoral campaign. They’re still joined at the hip, this time in public investigations and in lawsuits against them. But their assault on liberal democracy began decades ago, for personal and political reasons that they finessed back then but can no longer deny. Much has been aired about the racist, residually fascistic inclinations of Trump’s father, Fred, who made his son wealthy even as a child and sent him to a military academy before enfolding him early into his fledgling real estate development empire. But less has been said about Giuliani’s equally perverse nurture by the Brooklyn Mafia family into which he was born in 1944. His father, Harold Giuliani, an enforcer for family members’ loan-sharking, was convicted of armed robbery and imprisoned a decade before Rudy’s birth. But it wasn’t until 2000, when the late investigative reporter Wayne Barrett discovered that family secret, that anyone outside the family knew of it. Having watched Rudy as a ferocious prosecutor and mayor in the years before the secret was made public, I believe that he made his career in law and public governance partly to constrain the dark impulses in his family past but also partly because the law enabled him to reenact that vengeful force upon others under the sober cover of justice.

You don’t have to be a psychoanalyst to suspect that Giuliani was so aggressive in publicizing his prosecutions of mobsters in the Fulton Fish Market, Pizza Connection, and “Commission” cases because he was desperate to cleanse himself of the family secret—an “out, damned spot!” reflex. At the same time, he was just as ferocious in charging his “betters” among white-collar Wall Street traders and Democratic politicians because their kind looked down on his kind.

Thirty-plus years later, Giuliani is no longer the pursuer but the pursued. After weeks spent resisting a subpoena from the January 6 committee, he surprised other Republicans by testifying on May 20 for more than seven hours, cagily, about the riot that followed his call for “trial by combat” in his speech at the Ellipse and about his leading role, hours earlier, in a meeting at the Willard Hotel to strategize about how to block certification of Joe Biden’s victory. He may have agreed to testify in hopes of softening blows that are coming from lawsuits by Capitol Police in Washington and by state election workers in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Colorado whom his wild charges have endangered.