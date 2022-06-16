I Once Backed Rudy Giuliani. And I Know What’s Happened to Him.

New York City did seem positively Hobbesian when Dinkins entered City Hall in 1990 and when he left it four years later. Violent crime was peaking. The homelessness crisis was so severe that The New York Times ran a series in the late 1980s calling the city “The New Calcutta.” The city’s unemployment rate spiked from 6.7 percent in 1989 to 11.1 percent in 1992. On Dinkins’s last day in City Hall at the end of 1993, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 3,754.09. (By contrast, on Giuliani’s last day, December 31, 2001, a booming Dow would open at 10,136.99, as stock-transfer tax revenues had been flowing into the city treasury.)

Little of this was Dinkins’s fault. He’d hired 7,000 additional police officers, and crime had dropped during his last two years in office. But innocents were still being slaughtered in the crossfire of warring gangs and drug dealers, and racially charged murders were wrenching political discourse this way and that. In the subway, a clanking metaphor of New Yorkers’ common yet separate journeys, whole cars and station passageways seemed to pass rhythmically in and out of civil authority, like provinces in a country gripped by a guerrilla war. Most New Yorkers welcomed Giuliani’s pledge to end “the street tax paid to drunks and panhandlers. It’s the squeegee men shaking down the motorist waiting at a light. It’s the trash storms, the swirling mass of garbage left by peddlers and panhandlers, and open-air drug bazaars on unclean streets.”



When Giuliani defeated Dinkins in 1993, I supported him in my Daily News columns and elsewhere. A lot of what he was saying about neoliberal-Democratic fecklessness before crime and pandering to a cookie-cutter diversity had to be said. Four years later, Giuliani won a landslide reelection victory, even in “liberal” Manhattan, against liberal-Democratic icon and Manhattan Borough President Ruth Messinger, who had campaigned heavily on “diversity” nostrums but who also—and quite ironically, as Michael Tomasky noted in a New York magazine column at the time—was acquiescing in Trump’s (and Giuliani’s) promotion of the huge “Trump City” luxury apartment complex on Manhattan’s West Side. Giuliani pushed back against what he saw as Messinger’s pandering to ethno-racial “diversity” claims, having told me during his successful 1993 campaign that “if I could make up the two points I lost by in 1989 with only Black votes, it’d be healthier for me and the city.” By the time of his 1993 victory, he had done just that, with liberal grace notes on his platform. Even the democratic socialist activist and savant James Chapin told me that he considered Giuliani a “progressive conservative” on the model of Teddy Roosevelt; not so liberal on race-specific remedies like affirmative action, but strictly race-neutral in creditable ways.