Tesla’s German Gigafactory Demonstrates the Difficulty of Delivering Green Industrial Jobs

This approach could benefit the states of former East Germany, which have lagged behind the West economically since reunification and the blunt force privatization process that followed. Volkswagen, BMW and the Chinese company CATL have have opened facilities in Zwickau, Dresden, Leipzig, and Amt Wachsenburg, in Thuringia, thanks in part to a slew of incentives from the federal government and European Commission. Of the 323,000 electric vehicles Germany produced last year, 57 percent were made at Volkswagon facilities in the East, far from its legendary home base in Wolfsburg. The extra space and lower wages are an added bonus for companies building new facilities in the East, as is the more easy availability of renewable energy in the country’s traditionally less-developed north and south. Tesla hopes to build a research and development site in Berlin, where it can attract a young international workforce to the “poor but sexy” city.

While the East’s manufacturing renaissance promises plenty of jobs for more depressed areas—the Gigafactory alone aims to employ 12,000—some residents close to the project want a say in how it happens. The citizens initiative Schorcht is a part of formed shortly after Tesla held an informational session in Erkner in December 2019. “One result of this event was the realization that, ‘We have to do something!’” Schorcht told me over email. The group now has about 30 active members who have pored over Tesla permits and planning documents, all in coordination with local environmental groups mounting legal challenges.

“All these planning processes are learning processes as well,” he said. At issue are what critics call the “salami tactics” Tesla has used to start construction: As Schorcht puts it, “every plan reveals another slice. It’s never clear what the final project will look like.” The facility was constructed bit by bit using a series of provisional permits, essentially betting that authorities wouldn’t intervene to stop construction if it had already started. That included a green-light allowing the company to build despite the area’s status as a water protection area.