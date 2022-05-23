Elon Musk Is the Newest Acolyte of the Right’s Critical Energy Theory Nonsense

Decades of right-wing institution building has stopped the U.S. from passing comprehensive climate policy. But it’s also created a painfully simplistic conversation about the climate crisis that’s divided along bafflingly partisan lines. Unlike in Europe—where the climate debate is largely about what type of climate policy to pass—the right in the U.S. has made it so that conversation revolves around a set of mostly uninteresting questions that were answered decades ago in peer-reviewed journals: Is the climate actually changing? If it is, is that a bad thing? And can we know for sure who or what is responsible? “Believing” climate science has also become a matter of faith for mainstream Democrats. Desperate for signs of progress, many liberals—including some in the White House—uncritically accept corporate ESG and “net-zero” pledges as proof that they’re on the right side of history.

Thanks to decades of organizing on the right, that is, climate change has long been a front in the culture wars; look no further than Joe Manchin’s 2009 campaign ad in which he takes “dead aim” at the Waxman-Markey cap and trade bill. The push to demonize ESG (again, for the wrong reasons) speaks to a newfound desperation.

The reality is that where coal, oil and gas companies face an existential threat from climate policy, the financial sector faces an evolving set of challenges and opportunities. The trouble, from a climate perspective, is that neither of these camps is especially interested in decarbonization as such. Just because Wall Street sees a chance to profit off of an energy transition doesn’t mean that transition will happen, especially not at the speed it needs to. And they’ll keep financing fossil fuels until the last possible minute. Hopefully the push to give ESG the CRT treatment will flounder and further divide capital against itself. The alternative is a coalition made up of of the worst people on earth.

