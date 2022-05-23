Elon Musk Is the Newest Acolyte of the Right’s Critical Energy Theory Nonsense

In the obligatory news write-ups of this bizarre episode, many beleaguered reporters felt compelled to point out the complexities of this case. For example: ESG is indeed a scam, but for essentially the opposite reasons of the ones Musk gave. There are still no agreed-upon standards as to what those three letters actually mean, despite the fact that $340 billion has flowed to ESG funds over the past two years. What’s pitched as a win-win for investors (“doing well by doing good!”) has largely been a means for the financial sector to have its cake and eat it too: for banks and asset managers to appear as if they care about the climate crisis—and tap into growing markets for green stuff—while continuing to fund fossil fuels for as long as it’s still profitable to do so.

But there’s a bigger issue at stake here than Musk’s perennial Twitter antics. It has to do with ESG’s growing role in a right-wing culture war that could bode poorly for the future. Musk’s complaints found a welcome audience last week among those already railing against ESG for all the the wrong reasons. Freedomworks—an arm of the Koch brothers’ political empire, built on a fossil fuel fortune—noted its approval of his crusade against what it’s called “corporate wokeness.” Both Freedomworks and Musk now appear to have joined a growing segment of the American right looking to ESG as another convenient three-letter acronym to milk for political gain. Unlike the culture war the GOP has whipped up over “CRT” (critical race theory), the fledgling one over ESG is mainly a fight among various arms of capital. It might best be understood as the most reactionary segment of the fossil fuel industry’s attempt to enlist grassroots momentum against financial institutions that increasingly see fossil fuels as bad investments over the long term.

Evidence that Wall Street is full of woke climate radicals remains scant.

The main front in this battle has been a series of state-level bills to end “energy discrimination” and penalize financial institutions that are seen to be “boycotting” energy companies. The conservatives supporting these bills point to Blackrock CEO and sustainable investment guru Larry Fink as a particular villain, claiming that he’s using his asset management firm’s considerable voting shares in major corporations to ram through a radical green agenda. The Heartland Institute—a longtime backer of climate skeptics—has also supported state-level legislation targeting ESG, likening it to China’s social credit system.