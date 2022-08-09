Focus on the Israel Lobby Gets U.S. Foreign Policy Wrong

The United States’ bond with Israel is based on love for a strong, isolated country that embodies a macho Judeo-Christian heritage, is vengeful, and subdues its foes.

Policymakers increased their support for Israel because they believed it was in the United States’ strategic interest, rather than on principle. Evidence of this comes in Mead’s chapters on Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger. Nixon was an antisemite and Kissinger resented American Jews’ insistence on helping Soviet Jews emigrate. In private conversations with other senior American officials, Kissinger complained that Jews were “as obnoxious as the Vietnamese” and that “if they put Jews into gas chambers in the Soviet Union, it is not an American concern. Maybe a humanitarian concern.” But Nixon and Kissinger felt that Israel was strong and steadily anti-Soviet, unlike some of its neighbors.

In light of the energy crisis of the 1970s, the American public saw in Israel a small Middle Eastern country being targeted by many of the same Arab and Islamic leaders who were now withholding oil from the United States. Once leaders in Iran, Libya, Lebanon and eventually terrorists in Al Qaeda put the United States in their crosshairs, the American public—particularly Republicans—developed a new kind of kinship with Israel. The sense of Israel as an ally against shared enemies expanded during Ronald Reagan’s administration, and consolidated during the George W. Bush and Trump administrations. “The bond with Israel has not only been a hallmark of most conservative political action for more than a generation; the bond has been a common tie that helped hold the fractious conservative coalition together,” Mead writes. This isn’t about a love for Jewish individuals but a love for a strong, isolated country that embodies a macho Judeo-Christian heritage, is vengeful and subdues its foes, and practices robust self-defense in the face of global opprobrium.



While offering Israel its unshakeable support for decades, the United States has also tried to play the role of a peacemaker, hosting talks between Israeli and Palestinian leaders with varying degrees of success. The Arc of the Covenant looks at the Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Trump administrations’ Middle East policies especially closely, and spends a chapter evaluating the failure of successive presidents to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. For any president, helping achieve peace in the land of Palestine would be momentous, but such a task, if it could ever be achieved, would require a level of impartiality that the U.S. has never been able to muster given its closeness to Israel.