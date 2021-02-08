The Human Factor Tallies the What Ifs of Israel-Palestine Peace Talks

The what-ifs of history are both tantalizing and tragic—and nowhere is this more true than when it comes to the impasse between the Israelis and the Palestinians. What if x hadn’t done y? And what if z had responded differently? What if an unanticipated burst of far-off violence hadn’t occurred in the middle of one of many conferences dedicated to negotiating the first steps toward a peaceful resolution? And what if all the players in a complex, three-decades-long negotiation process, hosted and steered by a series of American leaders and their mediators, had consistently acted with a modicum of good faith instead of a feigned show of trust in the enemy across the bargaining table?

These are only a few of the questions that occurred to me as I watched The Human Factor, a riveting documentary by Dror Moreh, the Academy Award–nominated director of The Gatekeepers (2012). Moreh’s new film shares much of the tone—direct, candid, and penetrating—of his last film, which consisted of interviews with six former heads of Shin Bet, the Israeli internal security service. As in that film, he has succeeded in the main in eliciting from the people he has interviewed—Dennis Ross, Martin Indyk, Gamal Helal, Aaron David Miller, Daniel Kurtzer, and Robert Malley—undefensive and reflective assessments of America’s role in the attempt to navigate an open communication between two formidably resistant adversaries. Their mixture of arrogance and bewilderment, assuredness and tenuousness, is alternately fascinating and painful to watch.

The film opens in the spring of 1991, when the United States is at the height of its power with both the Cold War and the Gulf War behind it, and is envisioning itself in the role of peacemaker supreme. The Madrid Conference in March of that year brought together delegations from Israel, Egypt, Syria, and Lebanon, as well as a Jordanian-Palestinian delegation, under the aegis of the U.S. and the Soviet Union. Gamal Helal, who is the only Egyptian-American at the negotiations and was the senior Arabic interpreter for the White House before becoming senior policy adviser to Dennis Ross, comes across as the most clear-headed and nonpartisan observer in the film, the one who perceives the underlying fracture between Israel and its neighbors that makes a lasting settlement so elusive. The Arab countries’ idea of the future, he explains, consists of the “injustices of the past”; the Israelis’ idea of the future is “tomorrow.” The idea of a peace, he adds, is “sexy,” but “they” (he is referring to the seven American secretaries of state he has served under) “think they can ignore history and start fresh and reinvent the wheel.”