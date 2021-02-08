The Human Factor Tallies the What Ifs of Israel-Palestine Peace Talks

The film opens in the spring of 1991, when the United States is at the height of its power with both the Cold War and the Gulf War behind it, and is envisioning itself in the role of peacemaker supreme. The Madrid Conference in March of that year brought together delegations from Israel, Egypt, Syria, and Lebanon, as well as a Jordanian-Palestinian delegation, under the aegis of the U.S. and the Soviet Union. Gamal Helal, who is the only Egyptian-American at the negotiations and was the senior Arabic interpreter for the White House before becoming senior policy adviser to Dennis Ross, comes across as the most clear-headed and nonpartisan observer in the film, the one who perceives the underlying fracture between Israel and its neighbors that makes a lasting settlement so elusive. The Arab countries’ idea of the future, he explains, consists of the “injustices of the past”; the Israelis’ idea of the future is “tomorrow.” The idea of a peace, he adds, is “sexy,” but “they” (he is referring to the seven American secretaries of state he has served under) “think they can ignore history and start fresh and reinvent the wheel.”

We watch as James Baker, George Bush’s secretary of state, gets on and off planes, trying to arrange a meeting between Israel’s Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir and the stern Syrian leader Hafez al-Assad (both of them refuse). Shamir is profoundly distrustful, while Assad questions whether the Syrians should be making peace with the Israelis at all. Baker, who is described as the “consummate actor,” stares down both parties and, standing on the steps of yet another jet about to take off, gives them notice, saying, “The bus is not going to come by again.” This leads to the show conference in a palatial setting in Madrid, featuring the Arab countries and Israel together and the beginning of the dream of peace treaties.

As becomes clear during the course of the film, nothing will move forward on the Arab end without the inclusion of the PLO, which has been officially designated as a terrorist group, and whom the Israelis refuse to recognize, much less discuss terms with. But then a crack in the ice appears with the election of Yitzhak Rabin, who represents the left-leaning Labor Party (as opposed to Shamir, who represented the right-wing Likud faction), in June 1992. Rabin promises to “break the logjam” and, in an astonishing and personally courageous about-face, the former head of the Israeli Defense Forces announces that he wants to go for “a full deal with the Palestinians.” (He spells out explicitly that he is afraid of civil war and that he needs his “guys” in the military in order to take the necessary steps.)