CPAC’s Four-Day Sermon of Unrelenting Fear Has Set Trumpism on a New Path

And what about the youth? “We have to finally and completely smash the radical left’s corrupt education establishment,” he vows. School prayer and the Bible are in, drag shows and the acknowledgment of trans people are out. “We need to implement strict prohibitions on teaching inappropriate racial, sexual, and political material to America’s schoolchildren in any form whatsoever. And if federal bureaucrats are going to push this radicalism, we should abolish the Department of Education!” On that note, he receives his wildest, longest, loudest standing ovation of the night.

“We are a nation that no longer has a free press,” the former president remarks sadly. “No longer has a fair press. Fake news is all we get and they are the enemy of the people.”

Trump remains committed to the Second Amendment, but only to a point. “[Liberals] take away your guns. They’re not taking away the guns of the bad guy, are they? They’re not going to take away the guns of the bad guy. None of them are giving up their guns. We have to defend our cherished constitution and uphold our heritage as a society built and sustained by Judeo-Christian values.”

That society, it seems, is also owned by Judeo-Christian masters. “No matter how big or powerful the corrupt radicals we are fighting against may be,” Trump says, “no matter how menacing they appear, we must never forget that this nation does not belong to them. This nation belongs to you. This is your home. This is your heritage. This is your country that your American ancestors won with their own courage, defended with their own blood and built with their own hands.”

This is not bluster. It is not a celebrity spectacle. Trump’s speech is a highly-actionable battle plan for the war these conservatives have promoted all weekend.

“If we stop the crime, secure the border, save the economy, defend our culture and take back our democracy,” Trump promises, “then America First conservators will be rewarded with a governing majority that will transform American politics forever. We’re at such an important point. The radical left will be banished into political oblivion. We will save our freedom. We will save our children.”

The crowd roars its approval. Thrills to his every word. And as he ends, as he always does, they recite the ending with him:





We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And we will Make America Great Again.

As “Hold On I’m Coming” by Sam & Dave plays and Trump basks in the adulation of his loyal foot soldiers, I think about Mary’s missed funeral and the J6 protesters who listened faithfully to all these well-heeled, well-dressed pundits still urging them to give more, sacrifice more, hate more, fear more. For the last five years, I have heard in my left ear a never-ending chorus of “Make Racists Afraid Again,” but I do not think anyone can handle any more fear at this late date, racist or otherwise. Everyone in this ballroom has been rendered so terrified that the fear might paralyze them forever if their terrorizers were not there to direct it towards everything I care about. They are right that the world is broken, right about the untenable misery of the modern world. They are even right that someone is doing it all to them on purpose—weakening them for their own ends, exploiting them in the name of power.

Donald Trump is right. America is on the edge of an abyss. But however bad it was, the overarching message from CPAC is that it will only, and always, get worse for them. There is no bottom to this pit. No utopia awaits them at the end of their purge, only more misery and a fresh round of scapegoats.

“I went there that day to feel like I had some sense of control,” said the voice of the woman from Straka’s performance art piece. “There were so many things that were out of our control. And knocking on doors in 2020 and making phone calls and showing up to rallies… being around my countrymen that had the same values and shared those same beliefs?”

“Those were the moments that made me feel whole again,” she said. “That made me feel like I mattered.”

