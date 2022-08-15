If Republicans Really Wanted to Fight Crime, They’d Support Climate Policy

Part of the reason for the correlation between heat waves and crime may be that extreme heat affects our mental health, making us angrier and more aggressive. Although we don’t necessarily know all the reasons for this (one possibility is sleep loss) it makes intuitive sense, especially to those of us who get cranky when it’s too hot, and the research also suggests that the heat affects our serotonin in ways that make us more prone to impulsive behavior. Which is fine when that just means having a summer romance or ditching our work responsibilities to go to the beach. But the correlation with violence speaks to much more alarming effects.

We’re already seeing increased violence associated with extreme heat. But what’s scarier is that it if climate change continues, the problem will get worse. The Finnish researchers predict that a global warming of two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) would increase crime by more than 3 percent in non-tropical areas. Other scholars, too, are projecting that a warmer world will be a more violent one.

Republicans don’t want to talk about this.