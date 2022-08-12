The Abortion Elections All Across America

When Americans go to the polls in November, they won’t be able to vote Justice Samuel Alito out of office for his ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. That decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to obtain an abortion along with it, isn’t on the ballot this year. Nor are any of the justices who are responsible for it.

But in dozens if not hundreds of elections across the country, voters will still have their say on abortion rights. The party that controls each state’s legislature will determine how far that state goes to restrict abortion access. And the party that takes Congress will decide whether there is federal protection for abortion rights or a national law that bans the procedure. Closer to home, even local races will help dictate what the future of abortion will look like in the communities where voters live.

Activists in the abortion rights fight say that they are seeing signs of movement in their direction after the Supreme Court’s ruling. “This decision is already having a game-changing impact on races all across the United States,” Mini Timmaraju, the president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, a leading abortion rights organization, told me in an interview. “People see who is fighting for their rights in this moment of crisis and who is working overtime to block their freedom to decide.”

The highest stakes in this election cycle are in states where the legislature and the governor’s mansion are held by different parties—for example, Pennsylvania, where Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat who is term-limited, has vetoed multiple bills put forth by the state’s Republican-led legislature that would have restricted abortion access. One of those lawmakers, Republican state Senator Doug Mastriano, boasted after the Dobbs ruling that Roe had been “rightly relegated to the ash heap of history.” Mastriano is now running for governor; if he defeats Democrat Josh Shapiro, currently the state’s attorney general, it’s likely that Pennsylvania Republicans will renew their push to criminalize the procedure.

Wisconsin—where Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, faces a Republican challenger—is in similar straits. Shortly after the Supreme Court issued its ruling in Dobbs, Evers called a special session to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban, which went unenforced during the Roe years but remained on the books. However, the state’s Republican-led legislature ended the session without scrapping the law. Since gerrymandering gives the GOP an unfair edge in Wisconsin’s legislative races, the goal for Democrats this cycle won’t be to retake the chambers, but, more modestly, to prevent the two-thirds Republican majority that could circumvent Evers’s veto if he is reelected.