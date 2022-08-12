The Abortion Elections All Across America

Most polling suggests that a clear majority of Americans oppose the sweeping abortion bans that went into effect in about a dozen states after Dobbs. These bans sometimes lack exemptions for rape and incest and can be vague about when the procedure is allowed for life-threatening reasons. But people don’t merely oppose the bans; a Pew Research Center survey earlier this year found that 61 percent of Americans think abortion should be legal in some form. About half of Pennsylvanians told pollsters that they think it should be legal in all or most cases; no fewer than 58 percent of Wisconsinites said the same thing.

Those figures—and similar ones in other states—suggest that abortion rights could be an influential factor in how Americans vote in November. At the same time, other concerns appear to be ranking higher in their considerations. Some surveys indicate that economic factors—not least crushing inflation and a potential recession on the horizon—are foremost in many voters’ minds.

Abortion rights leaders are careful to say that they don’t think abortion will be a decisive issue in the upcoming midterms, but they do think it will be a potent one. “Voters vote with their whole selves,” said Christina Reynolds, the vice president of communications at Emily’s List. “So it’s not that we think this is the only thing voters will vote on. But we know poll after poll tells us how important this is to people, that it does matter.”