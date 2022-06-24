The Supreme Court’s Liberal Justices Rip Their “Aggressive” Conservative Colleagues

The Supreme Court is no stranger to harsh language from dissents, especially in recent years. But it is still striking to see it in a dissent jointly drafted by these particular justices. Breyer, for example, has a reputation both on and off the court for his commitment to personal collegiality, which many of his colleagues highlighted when he announced his retirement earlier this year. Kagan is widely respected among conservatives for her work as dean of Harvard Law School before joining the court; Antonin Scalia even privately urged the Obama White House to nominate her in 2009. Both of those justices signed on to a joint dissent that effectively accuses the majority of reading their personal preferences into the law.

The dissenters and Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote for the majority, sparred over the legal reasoning behind the decision, but almost half-heartedly, as if both sides recognized that there was no real common ground to be found. Alito concluded that the right to obtain an abortion was not “firmly rooted” in the nation’s legal traditions or practices. The dissenters did not really disagree with this point, leading Alito to claim victory. What Alito did not reckon with is their explanation for why no firm roots could be found.

“We referred there to the ‘people’ who ratified the Fourteenth Amendment: What rights did those ‘people’ have in their heads at the time?” the dissenters wrote. “But, of course, ‘people’ did not ratify the Fourteenth Amendment. Men did. So it is perhaps not so surprising that the ratifiers were not perfectly attuned to the importance of reproductive rights for women’s liberty, or for their capacity to participate as equal members of our nation.”