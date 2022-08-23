A Grassroots Anti-Environmentalist Movement Grows in Oregon

This past April, Timber Unity hosted a gubernatorial debate for 11 Republican primary candidates, at which candidate Brandon Merritt encouraged the crowd to chant, “Let’s go, Brandon,” and questions focused on the declining timber industry. During the primary season, the group endorsed 16 County Commission candidates. Sanchez, the PAC co-director, did not yet know as of July whether Timber Unity would endorse Johnson in the general election because of her more liberal voting record, but she said the group was throwing support behind at least two County Commission candidates, Ben West and Ryan Ceniga. (Ceniga’s website reads, “Our rural way of life is under attack from urban politicians.”) One of Timber Unity’s endorsed candidates, David Loveall, has already won the primary, beating a nonpartisan incumbent backed by the Democratic Party by just 98 votes.

Timber Unity’s success may exemplify a worrying trend. As Sergio Olmos at The Guardian observed, the far right is moving its focus from larger, centralized organizations and toward “regional venues where it can actually seek positions of office and take power.” The Anti-Defamation League is tracking over 100 “problematic political candidates” claiming to run for office nationally; their presence, the group argues, “signals an expanding mainstream acceptance of extreme beliefs and ideologies.” Ammon Bundy, who led the 2016 armed takeover of Oregon’s Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, launched the far-right People’s Rights Network in April 2020 in response to Covid protocols; the organization, which managed to put its “area assistants” on nationwide ballots, claims it now has 50,000 members. “To further contradict the idea that People’s Rights is an ‘anti-government’ network, gaining political and governmental power is part of the group’s program,” reported the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights and the Montana Human Rights Network. Endorsed by the convicted Trump adviser Roger Stone, Bundy is now running for governor of Idaho. Wendy Rogers, a member of the Oath Keepers militia who was elected to the Arizona state Senate in 2020, is running for reelection; she has already broken fundraising records. And across the country, a wave of conservative candidates have entered school board races.

Oregon is a decidedly blue state, where both the legislature and the governorship have been in Democratic hands for a decade. Nevertheless, Timber Unity has managed unmistakably to shape the state’s politics, and it may be writing the playbook, however inadvertently, for future anti-government wins in other states. In northern California this year, secessionists from the State of Jefferson, the militia-backed group that attended early Timber Unity rallies, backed the successful recall of an official on the Shasta County board of supervisors. The Shasta County win was one example of how blue-collar attitudes are moving further right, toward extremism. The change resembles that undergone by Leavy, who said he registered as a Democrat out of high school. Doni Chamberlain, a local reporter, told Harper’s Magazine that Redding, a town in Shasta County with lumber mills and “lots of blue-collar work,” used to lean mainly Democratic. “And then over the years as the mills closed, it shifted.”