A Grassroots Anti-Environmentalist Movement Grows in Oregon

Setting up the interview hadn’t been easy. I left voicemails at the Timber Unity number. I passed messages through employers. One board member was either at work or without service or going to bed every time I called. People said they’d call me back and didn’t. Finally, I got hold of Pihl, who said he had to run my request up the ladder. After we hung up, I immediately received a call from Parrish. Given the grassroots nature of the movement and the exaggerated P.R. feel of the rallies, I figured board members would be more than willing to speak with me. Later, I got the sense that they were being evasive on Parrish’s behalf, though she told me the board is simply “off-put” by some national reporters.

Parrish is a fast talker who has a long-winded way of answering questions. I often felt she was at once pandering to me and trying to school me. As we piled into Pihl’s mud-slicked Dodge Ram and toured one of his private job sites, she reiterated a talking point about how urbanites view the state’s natural resources as their “playground.” In turn, she said, they don’t want people like Pihl to have a job. Parrish, who lives in a suburban area, suggested that Timber Unity might someday work with schools on how to guide students toward jobs in agriculture, mechanics, and timber. She said her son, who is in his early twenties and is a helicopter mechanic, has “made a fortune” but had to “really fight” to get into the field. She dismissed the notion, often put forth by liberals, that tourism or green jobs could offer a decent alternative to what she called family-wage jobs.

When I asked about the Oregon Wild report that had dug up evidence about the group’s alt-right ties, Parrish spoke at length about job protection and membership diversity and called the report “ginned up.” “If you look at my record as a lawmaker,” she said, “I have voted for some gun safety things, I have officiated a gay wedding, I consider myself pro-choice. I am not in the kind of crazy camp of whatever.” Pihl chimed in to say that when Timber Unity’s alt-right ties started surfacing in the national media, he had to Google “racist” and “fascist” because he didn’t know these terms. Parrish similarly claimed ignorance. After Timber Unity was accused of being part of QAnon in 2019, she told me she had to look the group up because she’d never heard of it. (Later, a poster promoting Timber Unity’s February 6, 2020, rally included a photo of supporters holding a QAnon banner.) Sunshine, the researcher for the Oregon Wild report, didn’t buy claims that Timber Unity is inclusive. “Would a Muslim person want to be part of Timber Unity? I really don’t think so. Would an openly queer person want to be? I really don’t think so. My impression is those would not be acceptable things.”