Cancel Culture Did Not Stab Salman Rushdie

The recent, well-documented surge of attempts by the religious right to ban books—not the moral panic over “cancel culture” or the “words are violence crowd”—is the correct context in which to understand the ways America might fail to protect current and future writers as it failed to protect Rushdie last Friday. Americans are not actually so deluded as to think there’s no difference between a claim that speech is offensive or causes harm and a courageous author facing an attempt on his life for his speech. We have not lost sight of authoritarian efforts, backed by state power and the credible threat of physical violence, to make us wary of what we say. The banning of books is not a figurative matter in contemporary America. It’s not like the censorship of another time, place, or regime; it’s the censorship we actually have.

For these reasons, efforts to explain the attack on Rushdie in the relatively trivial terms of the culture wars are at best tendentious, at worst a harmful distraction from the real threat. Once the state carves out a shifting, unbounded category of books it deems blasphemous, obscene, or seditious and codifies such viewpoints in law, the state is creating the conditions for violent responses to speech. The fatwa against Rushdie is a de facto book ban, imposed by an authoritarian regime based on a sense that Rushdie’s novel, and novels like it, are blasphemous and punishable by death; it aims to cow people as well as educational and cultural institutions—schools, libraries, bookstores, printing presses—from having any connection with the book. Fortunately, at present, we’re missing the “punishable by death” part of the equation, though the organizers of Drag Queen Story Hour have come under attack from violent right-wing agitators like the Proud Boys.

The U.S. political climate is now extremely volatile, with concerted efforts among conservative religious propagandists to justify book banning by portraying the discussion of banned content as a form of sexual perversion, and the authors of banned books, and the teachers teaching them, as “groomers” or pedophiles. The objective in so doing is to frame a class of people, and associated ideas, as outside the bounds and protections of humanity, or as worthy of contempt or disgust. Book-banning legislation formally sanctions such a worldview, endangering teachers, with the Justice Department now having to address threats of violence against teachers and school personnel. Being a vigilant, good-faith defender of free expression thus means, among other things, putting the decadence of culture-warring in perspective when real—not figurative—authoritarianism is in play.