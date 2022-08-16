Cancel Culture Did Not Stab Salman Rushdie

Writing in The Atlantic, Graeme Wood wondered “if some of us are more Khomeini than we’d like to admit.” Referencing former President Jimmy Carter’s disgraceful 1989 op-ed that soft-pedaled the fatwa, “Rushdie’s Book is an Insult,” Wood lamented that “over the past two decades, our culture has become Carterized. We have conceded moral authority to howling mobs, and the louder the howls, the more we have agreed that the howls were worth heeding.” In a similar vein, Bari Weiss argued on her Substack that “it is the indulgence and cowardice of the words are violence crowd that has empowered” religious fanatics like Rushdie’s alleged attacker. The New Yorker’s Adam Gopnik expressed concern over “the idea—which has sprung to dangerous new life in America as much on the progressive as the theocratic side of the argument—that words are equal to actions.” And Cathy Young distilled this argument into perhaps its purest form, writing on Twitter that “once you’ve decided that dissenting speech amounts to ‘harm’ and ‘violence,’ you’re halfway to defending stabbings.”

Given the above commentary, you would think that many on the left today were responding to the attack in Carter-esque fashion. But you will find no such examples in the writings above, and in fact you will be hard-pressed to find any online whatsoever. The response from the left, appropriately, has been horror, solidarity, and unqualified condemnation of the attack. That these writers nonetheless insist on connecting Rushdie’s stabbing with America’s comparatively quaint free speech debates—while also failing to make the obvious comparison between Rushdie and America’s real cancel culture, which is conservatives’ zeal for book-banning—exposes their blinkered thinking.

To read these pieces is to enter a maze of false equivalences and sweeping claims presented without evidence. Take, for example, Weiss’s assertion that “of course it is 2022 that the Islamists finally get a knife into Salman Rushdie. Of course it is now, when words are literally violence and J.K. Rowling literally puts trans lives in danger and even talking about anything that might offend anyone means you are literally arguing I shouldn’t exist.” The words “of course” are doing a lot of work here to combine two entirely different phenomena. On the one hand, we have a physical attack on an author who has long been explicitly menaced by a foreign power—threats taken seriously by the British government, which provided security for him over many years. On the other hand, we have criticism by individuals of J.K. Rowling’s stated beliefs. How is this even remotely similar to a state-backed call to violence? And is there any reason to think that Rushdie’s attacker was in any way tuned in to such debates?