We May Never See Another Lifelong Public Servant Like Anthony Fauci

Since then, Fauci has cemented himself as the most trusted voice on emerging infectious diseases, at home and abroad—from SARS to Ebola to Zika. His scientific leadership of the arm of the National Institutes of Health dedicated to researching and developing vaccines and treatments for these diseases has earned him the admiration and trust of scientific and medical experts. But he also had a penchant for public communication, combining the fact-driven directness of a scientist, the calm and concision of a spokesman, and a politician’s innate ability to read his audience.

And yet, Fauci remained fiercely apolitical. Indeed, he held the same role under seven presidents—dating all the way back to Reagan. In 2008, President George W. Bush awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. But like many of the best things about government, Fauci was no match for the Trump era.

In early days of the pandemic, Fauci appeared across every major news outlet—but also directly contradicted a president who, at one point, seriously raised the idea of injecting bleach. He was thus adored by many Americans: There were Fauci votive candles, Christmas ornaments, and socks. But on the right, “fire Fauci” became a mantra of the Covid deniers—and even the name of legislation proposed by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. It is now a plank of the MAGA-possessed GOP that Fauci should be investigated and prosecuted for … well, it’s not exactly clear why, unless you believe the outlandish conspiracy theories.