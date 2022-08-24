Biden’s Plan to “Commercialize” Covid Care Will Have Terrible Consequences

So much was wrong with America’s response to Covid-19 that it can be easy to forget what was right, including notable departures from usual operating procedures in American health care financing. Covid-related care was usually covered for the uninsured, at least until the program ran out of funds and became defunct in March. Insurers waived co-pays and deductibles for Covid-related hospitalizations—for a time, anyway; average out-of-pocket payments for a coronavirus hospitalization are now around $4,000 for the privately insured. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the emergency package that President Trump signed into law in mid-March 2020, helped prevent states from pushing people out of Medicaid, a lifeline that will be cut once the Federal Public Health Emergency is lifted (and an estimated five million to 14 million people lose Medicaid coverage). Finally, the federal government directly procured and provided billions of dollars of Covid tests, treatments, and vaccinations—an approach that will end with “commercialization.”

Of course, the vaccines have always been “commercial”: They are manufactured and sold by companies like Pfizer and Moderna. During the pandemic, however, the United States wisely did not relegate procurement of these products to the diverse slew of public and private insurance programs that cover most Americans. Instead, the federal government spent tens of billions on vaccine R&D, while also subsidizing drug firms’ manufacturing capacity and market risk, and it directly negotiated with companies and purchased these life-saving products so it could provide them to the public for free. This had important benefits in terms of the rapid delivery of the vaccines, their cost to society, and their provision in a relatively equitable fashion (within the U.S. only, alas). But as Covid-related care becomes like all else in American health care, those benefits will vanish.

For instance, it’s a truism that Americans get ripped off by drug companies: A 2021 RAND Corporation study found that U.S. drug prices were more than double those in other nations. But the price differentials for Covid-19 vaccines were generally much smaller. According to a Washington Post analysis, relative to the U.S., the European Union paid 24 percent less for the Pfizer vaccine and 15 percent less for Johnson & Johnson but 20 percent more for Moderna. Once they are no longer negotiating with the U.S. government but instead with our jumble of for-profit private insurers, pharmacy benefit managers, state Medicaid programs, and Medicare Part D drug plans, pharmaceutical companies will jack up prices. Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said as much in an interview with Yahoo Finance: “So what we are doing as a company is to get ready for a private market situation,” he said, adding that the U.S. price of his firm’s vaccine in the “public setting” was, in his opinion, quite low and that he expects to increase it in “an endemic setting.” Pfizer’s CEO has also alluded to increasing vaccine prices.