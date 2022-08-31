Rick Scott’s Shadow Presidential Campaign Is Frustrating His Fellow Republicans

Scott’s spit-shined policy manifesto, which he’s revived during the final months of the midterm cycle, isn’t the only thing that’s grabbed the attention of these critics. They also point to NRSC campaign ads airing across the country that feature just Scott on camera, rather than the Senate nominees the party wants to boost or Scott alongside such a Senate nominee. One ad, for instance, is a straight-to-camera shot of Scott urging supporters to sign a petition to oppose an election reform bill that Scott said was about “legalizing election fraud.”

NRSC Communications Director Chris Hartline said in an email that the videos Scott was in were “straight to camera fundraising videos, as every chairman of every committee does and has done since video was invented. And we do them with the Chairman, other Senators, other prominent Republicans, anyone who will help us raise money.”

In September, Scott is also doing the sort of thing that earns you a heaping helping of presidential speculation: He is co-headlining an event in Iowa—in this case for Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a member of the House who is running for reelection—alongside Governor Kim Reynolds. The event has been advertised.