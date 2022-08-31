Rick Scott’s Shadow Presidential Campaign Is Frustrating His Fellow Republicans

In August, Scott was one of the headliners at a fundraiser on Nantucket, alongside the Republican nominees for Senate in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. It’s not unusual for a committee chair to co-headline a fundraiser along Senate candidates, but in August, voters and donors are usually more focused on vacation (as Scott was when he slipped off to Italy) than statewide races.

The feeling coming out of the fundraiser was mixed. The fundraiser yielded over $100,000. One of the candidates in attendance wondered why he even came if his share of the event was only about $25,000, according to two Republicans with knowledge of the fundraising event. Of the 41 people at the fundraising reception, only 16 people went to the dinner after, including the VIPs for the fundraiser (J.D. Vance, Hershel Walker, Dr. Oz, and Ted Budd), according to those with knowledge of the event. Planners for the fundraiser expected about 50 attendees. (Another attendee of the fundraiser disputed this characterization and said the turnout was good.)

In the last few weeks, the NRSC has been in a defensive posture over reports that it’s cutting spending in winnable states. The New York Times reported the NRSC was cutting millions of dollars of advertising in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Politico followed up with reporting that said the committee cut $13.5 million. But just this week the NRSC and Arizona Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters’ campaign placed their first coordinated campaign ad spending of the cycle. On August 19, Fox News reported that the NRSC booked $2.2 million in advertising for Arizona and Wisconsin.