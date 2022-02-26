Rick Scott’s Manifesto Is Just a Bankrupt Repetition of Republican Dogma

Perhaps the one thing Scott didn’t borrow from his predecessors was their concision. Given the length of Scott’s manifesto, it’s inevitable that he might wander into some crazy policy briar patches. But even here, his sins aren’t that original. Scott’s plan to sunset all laws passed by Congress after five years has a zany look about it, but the chief targets of such a proposal—New Deal programs like Social Security and Medicare—are old-school Republican bugbears. His plan to prohibit raising the debt ceiling unless there was a declared war underway grabbed my attention, if only because I couldn’t figure out if Scott wanted more global financial calamities or more wars. But even this bizarre scheme is hardly novel: Republicans are now more than a decade deep in countenancing the idea that a debt limit default might be a good thing.

Scott can’t even take credit for what reporters have identified as his most radical idea: his proposal to raise taxes on hundreds of millions of Americans who lack, as Scott puts it, “skin in the game”—i.e., those who aren’t eligible to pay income taxes. As The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake pointed out, Scott seems bent on “rekindling the same issue that led Mitt Romney to stumble into his “‘47 percent’ gaffe,” which today feels like ancient history.

But Scott appears to really mean it. Per Blake: “The language of the plan itself effectively acknowledges it’s advocating for an income tax increase on ‘over half of Americans’—a group of people that is overwhelmingly lower-income. And in fact, the number of Americans to whom this would apply has climbed during the pandemic.” Blake goes on to note that Scott’s tax plan seems out of step with President Donald Trump’s own position on the matter, that “not having to pay income taxes was something to be celebrated.”

This is a trivial distinction. In fact, the real value in Scott’s proposal is that it exposes that when it comes to policy, the GOP hasn’t embraced some new “Trumpian” portfolio. For all of Trump’s rhetorical and attitudinal contributions to the party, the extent to which he diverged from Republican orthodoxy in office has always been overrated and overstated. His campaign promises to bring middle-class populism to Washington were left wrecked and abandoned within his first 100 days in office. Hell, beyond allowing shadow president Leonard Leo to install three Supreme Court justices, Trump’s main accomplishment in office was a tax cut for the wealthy.

