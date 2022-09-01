Here Are the Possible Outcomes of a Trump Prosecution. They’re All Bad.

While prosecutors are likely to point out that letting Trump go unpunished opens the door to dictatorship, the Supreme Court is also likely to accept the counter argument that the Constitution already provides a method to deal with wannabe dictators who break the law: impeachment. The Supreme Court would happily ignore the reality that in our hyper-polarized society you couldn’t get 67 votes to convict in the Senate regardless of what Trump did. He could literally murder someone on Fifth Avenue, or I guess these days South Ocean Boulevard, and the votes wouldn’t be there. The current Supreme Court is committed to justice in the abstract, and only in the abstract.

There are also questions about the constitutionality of the Espionage Act, which predates the modern classification system, and has elements that are broad and vague and that may infringe on the First Amendment. One could also make the argument that 18 U.S. Code § 2071 (concealment, removal, or mutilation of government documents) violates Trump’s constitutional rights because it bars people from holding office if convicted, but the Constitution already sets forth the requirements for the office of President. And obstruction of justice can be difficult to prove because it requires proving intent.

The upshot is that the road ahead for Trump isn’t as bad as it looks upon cursory examination. There are innumerable ways that Trump’s legal team can go at this. At the same time, the FBI and DOJ are going to be reluctant to pursue charges that they’re not 100 percent certain they can get a conviction on. Or, in the case of obstruction of justice, may not be worth the tap on the wrist that is the likely outcome. If they try and fail, it likely sets off violence and undermines the perceived credibility of their agencies. If they try, and succeed, it could spark a new nullification crisis on the right. Or, in the worst outcome imaginable, they could not try Trump at all, and thus pave the way for despots who would also turn over state secrets to hostile foreign powers for profit, as Trump may have done already. This entire fiasco is a Kobayashi Maru nightmare no-win scenario for the United States as a democracy, and a win for the GOP as it eyes how it can secure permanent single-party rule past 2024.