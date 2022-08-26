Trump Is Drowning in the Mar-a-Lago Scandal

Republicans were briefly united in the immediate aftermath of the Mar-a-Lago search, rallying behind the notion that the Justice Department—or Attorney General Merrick Garland himself—had overplayed its hand. But their defenses, even from the start, lacked order and consistency. A large segment of the GOP immediately attacked the FBI; a Trump supporter was subsequently inspired to open fire on the bureau’s Cincinnati field office. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who appeared grinning side by side with Trump only a week before the Mar-a-Lago search, began selling DEFUND THE FBI T-shirts, while Representative Dan Crenshaw appeared on CNN and denounced calls to defund federal law enforcement as “crazy” and claimed that “99 percent of Republicans aren’t on that train.”



Lately, the main Republican talking head running damage control in the wake of the Mar-a-Lago search has been Representative Mike Turner—the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee. Turner led the House Republicans’ press conference following the Mar-a-Lago raid, but his comments lacked the cohesiveness necessary to establish a counternarrative at the outset. Since then, as new facts have emerged, Turner has been left to slalom along, haplessly revising and extending his previous remarks. He has at times suggested that the classified materials at Mar-a-Lago may not have been “truly classified” and noted that the FBI retrieved papers from Mar-a-Lago and that “papers are static.” At other moments, Turner has proposed that Trump may have held onto classified documents to assist him in writing his memoirs.



In an appearance on Fox News immediately after the Mar-a-Lago search, Turner said, “If this turns out to be merely a clerical issue, that [Trump] in effect checked out books too long from the archivist, then this clearly is a political attack.” It was a profoundly shortsighted hypothesis, one that Turner—who has been in Congress since 2003—should have known would become laughable as more facts began to emerge.

