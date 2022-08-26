Trump Is Drowning in the Mar-a-Lago Scandal

But the polls (and late-August election results) aren’t as rosy for Republicans as Trump’s newsfeed suggests: Democrats picked up a swing seat in New York’s 19th congressional district and the slight Republican polling bump in the generic congressional ballot has since been erased.



The Mar-a-Lago search does seem to have shored up Trump’s support among Republican voters at an ideal moment for the former president. In the weeks before the search, Trump was finally fading from the news cycle as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis began to wrestle the party’s torch away from him. But the 2024 election—and Trump’s ultimate interest is in winning the 2024 election—will require the former president to convince voters outside his cult that he should be sent back to the White House. Even if the Mar-a-Lago search improves his standing in the GOP primary field, the typical American voter tends to prefer candidates who aren’t under criminal investigation by the FBI. Trump’s viability as a general election candidate was already significantly wounded by the proceedings of the January 6th Committee and despite his delusions, there’s no evidence that the FBI executing a search warrant on his home has improved his image in the eyes of the broad American electorate.



Every day since the Mar-a-Lago search has yielded new reporting and developments in the case—including the fact that Trump might have avoided this mess entirely had he just complied with polite requests to return the materials that were being sought. The former president’s legal team has requested a “special master” to sift through the files taken from Mar-a-Lago. There is also possibility we may soon see the affidavit: The New York Times reported on Thursday that a federal judge has “ordered that a redacted version of the affidavit used to obtain” the Mar-A-Lago search a warrant “be unsealed by noon on Friday.” But the immediate flurry of news has mostly abated. Now we are all staring into the long horizon that is the FBI’s criminal investigation into Trump.