Donald Trump Is Increasingly Cornered, and Yes, This Should Terrify You

That, after all, is what Hitler’s brownshirts did. They were an explicitly Nazi Party militia. We saw that in an ad hoc way on January 6. That was a fascist militia that stormed the Capitol. It just wasn’t a standing one. If Trump is indicted, it is alas no longer farfetched to imagine that some kind of standing militia—organized not even around one political party, but one man—will conjure itself into being and carry out acts of violence against certain individuals or institutions.

Trading government secrets to our adversaries: This scenario has me really worried. The form I can see this most readily taking is blackmail of Garland and the entire U.S. government. That is: If you indict me, Trump may communicate privately to Garland, I'm turning everything I have over to the Kremlin. I know that sounds utterly insane. But who can doubt he'd do it in a heartbeat if he thought it was his best play? Trump has, in fact, already sent a cryptic, "Nice democracy you got here, it'd be a shame if anything happened to it" kind of message to Garland. And let me remind you of Cohen's first sentence: "There is nothing Donald Trump won't do to save himself from accountability."

Throwing others under the bus. Of all the scenarios, this is the one that might be entertaining, as opposed to some grave threat to democracy. Trump might have dirt on some of his allies that he’ll release publicly to save his own skin or to humiliate them if they should turn on him. But while it might look like a hilarious spectacle for a while—a series finale on the long-running reality show in which Trump’s inner circle has been trapped—this too, would still eventually precipitate and extend a long national nightmare that would have Trump as its central figure.