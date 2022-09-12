How the Invisible Army of Abortion Rights Voters Can Crush Republicans’ Majority Dreams

In other words, what could happen is that nearly every close House race could break in the Democrat’s direction. FiveThirtyEight estimates that the GOP is about 75 percent likely to capture the House. After all, they need only five seats. But there are 10 tossup seats, 16 that lean Democratic, and eight that lean Republican. That’s 34 close contests, and they tend to be in blue-ish states. Some are held by Republicans—there are two endangered GOP incumbents in California, for example.

It might not be the likeliest outcome, but it no longer looks implausible. Elections tend to break in one direction or another. The Democratic Party has to keep working to make sure that the people who were angry when Dobbs came down stay angry through November 8.

Republicans used to call themselves the party of normal Americans. They still pretend to be so. But they are not. They are the party of extremist violence. They are the party of authoritarianism. They are the party of the Big Lie. And they are the party of forcing a 12-year-old girl who was raped to deliver that baby, and the party of taking away a core right that women have had for a half century. They will pay a price for this. The army of real normal Americans is coming for them.