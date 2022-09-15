Why Resolving Democrats’ Internal War on Climate Policy Will Be Hard

Those familiar with the process say details are being worked out mainly by Manchin and Schumer along with Senators Brian Schatz and Tom Carper, who chairs the Environment and Public Works Committee reportedly charged with figuring out most details outside of the Mountain Valley Pipeline. That work is being headed by Manchin’s staff in the Energy committee, the source said. Schumer’s office said they did not have a timeline for when official text might be released.

Those supporting the still-unknown permitting deal claim that it is necessary both for maintaining a working relationship with Manchin and for the climate. Decarbonizing the U.S. will require building an enormous amount of wind and solar power as well as transmission infrastructure, since much more activity—from transportation to heating—will draw power from a low-carbon grid. A summary of the permitting reform text that has circulated among Senate Democrats in recent days states that permitting reform would “help expedite the nationwide buildout of power sector transmission infrastructure that is critical to deploying the cleaner generation needed to hit President Biden’s climate goals,” granting FERC greater authority to issue permits for projects deemed to be in the national interest and oversee how costs and incentive programs are allocated.

Climate groups, however, worry that the sweeping negative impact of slimming down NEPA and Clean Water Act checks on new projects will handily outweigh any benefits furnished by new transmission. “This whole thing is a fossil fuel package and it is deeply offensive for Senators and other leaders to say this is a clean energy savior vessel when it absolutely is not,” said Jean Su, Energy Justice Program Director and senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “When you look at the bill as a whole, expediting of transmission comes at the severely disproportionate cost of green-lighting fossil fuels.”

