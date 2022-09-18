The Time Is Ripe for Commonwealth Countries to Ditch the British Monarchy

Commonwealth countries also carried an array of different sovereignty positions. Some countries are Crown Dependencies, some are British Overseas Territories, and some are independent nation states. These differing statuses have a significant effect not only on their communality but also their wealth. According to a 2019 index produced by the Tax Justice Network, the world’s three most corrosive corporate tax havens are all British Overseas Territories, with the British Virgin Islands topping the list, closely followed by Bermuda and the Cayman Islands. These tax havens are often presented in the media as strange foreign hideouts for dirty money, but they are all ruled by a British governor who represents the crown, carries the final say on the law and, every year leads the celebration of the queen’s birthday in a manner that resurrects the era of the old British West Indies. This subgroup within the Commonwealth lies at the forefront of global offshore wealth, home to some of the strongest secrecy and tax exemption laws in the world. The appeal of these jurisdictions to the world’s oligarchs lies in their close connection to Britain, while also remaining one step removed. By remaining under the patronage of British sovereignty, maintaining aspects like Charles as the head of state and the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council as their highest court, these offshore jurisdictions are able to present themselves as part of the long history of English financial and legal expertise, not simply grubby secret money dens.

This more nefarious side of a number of nations that make up the Commonwealth is ignored in sepia-tinged narratives about an old family of nations. But it points us to a material aspect of Britain’s investment in the remnants of empire. This isn’t just about sporting games and cultural exchanges. As well as inheriting Charles as their head of state, a number of Commonwealth countries also will have his Privy Council as their highest court of appeal. The Privy Council, a rather shadowy institution that is home to the formal advisers to the monarch of the U.K., is one of the last routes through which the power of Britain’s ruling king or queen can still be exercised. One of the Privy Council’s roles is to hear legal cases from an array of overseas territories and Commonwealth countries through the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, which was once the final court of appeal of the British Empire. The JCPC was created by an 1833 act of Parliament, and was the place where legal issues that arose in the British colonies came to be resolved. This meant that, in theory, all subjects from every corner of the British Empire had the right to appeal directly to the reigning British monarch. Even today, in ostensibly independent countries like Jamaica and the Bahamas, if you have a legal dispute, in theory your final hope of resolving it will be a direct appeal to King Charles III. This functional, legal element of the legacy of British rule across some territories of the Commonwealth shows that the questions being asked in this debate concern more that the “symbolic” role of the monarchy.

