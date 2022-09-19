Shell’s Internal Emails Show Just How Cynical Oil Companies’ Emissions Promises Are

These transactions and their afterlives can be difficult to track for a number of reasons. Since they’re not publicly traded, the private equity firms and smaller drillers that tend to buy up assets that Shell and other large companies offload aren’t obligated to provide much transparency to the public or regulators about what they do with them afterwards. They’re also often run by even less identifiable subsidiaries. Earlier this month, Shell and Exxon sold their joint stake in the California-based driller Aera Energy—including some 13,000 wells in the San Joaquin Valley—to Green Gate Resources, a subsidiary of the German asset manager IKAV. IKAV acquired BP’s natural gas business in Colorado two years ago, with the same mission to buy “assets with strong cash yields” and hold them “to maximize returns to its funds,” according to the IKAV website.

In places where there’s more regulatory pressure and news coverage, those acquisitions can look a bit cleaner. Crossbridge Energy—the Postlane Partners affiliate now running the Fredericia refinery—plans to make the site “carbon neutral” by 2035, and eventually produce biofuels and green hydrogen. This summer, it entered a partnership to get 300MW of green hydrogen from the company Everfuel for greening its operations; a facility now under construction on the site is slated to start supplying the Crossbridge refinery with a modest 20MW of green hydrogen by the end of the year. Eighty-percent of the hydrogen is due to be used for oil refining operations, with 20 percent devoted to green transportation fuels. For now, though, its production remains mostly conventional, accounting for about 35 percent of Denmark’s liquid fuels.

But overall, selling off polluting assets tends not to do much for the planet. A 2021 Bloomberg investigation found that BP reported a 16 percent drop in operational emissions after it sold off its Alaskan business to the little-known Texas firm Hilcorp for $5.6 billion. Production on those same assets climbed 5 percent over the year before the sale, increasing emissions by an amount equivalent to putting 108,000 new cars on the road. A study published this spring from the Environmental Defense Fund found a dramatic spike in flaring at a Nigerian oil-field after Shell, Total and Eni sold off their holdings in the country. According to the same study, ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Total, Eni, Chevron, ConocoPhillips and Equinor are expected to sell off $111 billion worth of assets in the coming years.