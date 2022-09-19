The Republican Meltdown on Martha’s Vineyard

Meanwhile, what actually happened on the Vineyard? If you read non-right-wing media, it sounds like most people were quite sympathetic to the migrants’ situation. Reporters on the scene for CNN referred to a “massive effort by locals to provide for them.” Residents from the island—where, by the way, the median household income is somewhat higher than the U.S. average but not by anywhere the amount a lot of the recent coverage would have you believe—worked to raise $175,000 for the migrants. They were transported to a military base on Cape Cod last Friday not because the Vineyard residents were racist hypocrites but because there were facilities on the Cape capable of handling the influx that didn’t exist on the island. The migrants were given cell phones and $50 Visa cards.

So let’s compare and contrast. On the one hand, we have a group of governors and operatives who hired a mystery woman to lure people—who were seeking asylum from the harsh political repression they’d endured in their home country as well as a dangerous journey of some 3,000 miles—onto airplanes and buses with phony offers of jobs and a future. On the other, we have a few thousand people who, by all nonideological accounts, helped these poor people out for a few days. Which of these groups behaved admirably? Was it the people with fraudulent offers of charity and kindness—or the people who stepped in to provide it?

Moreover, there have also been a number of reports that as these buses have rolled since April, many migrants have not traveled all the way to Northern blue states but have rather hopped off in Georgia and Tennessee and other red states where the living is cheaper. And guess what? The locals got mad, GOP politicians threw gas on the fire, and in some cases the buses quit making stops in those states. But you see, since they’re open in their contempt for brown people, they’re not hypocrites, so it’s all right.