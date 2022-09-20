The Left Has a Language Problem

Language has always evolved in tandem with shifting social mores, and which words are regarded as offensive naturally changes over time. But it seems like there’s been an acceleration in this process in recent years, as academics, newsrooms, and communications professionals reconsider their word choices. This might have something to do with the way the internet speeds the spread of ideas: It’s trivially easy for any journalist to find resources for appropriate terms to use when writing about homelessness, disabilities, or a host of other topics. Social media has also increased the penalty for looking insensitive. There have been dozens if not hundreds of Notes app apologies from celebrities that go something like, “Years ago in an interview I used a term that I did not realize was a slur denigrating the Roma Community, who have a Proud and Complex culture. I now understand that this was Hurtful. I am Listening [ear emoji] and Learning [book emoji].”

But I suspect that this fixation on words comes at least partially out of the belief that language can sometimes be so hurtful that it’s akin to physical harm. If our words can literally cause pain, then of course we should choose them with special care. Suppressing certain phrases or changing the offensive names of schools and sports teams could be a form of healing. Land acknowledgments can be powerful reminders of the peoples harmed by colonialism. When we pay attention to the words we use, we are protecting the marginalized and being virtuous fellow human beings.

There’s usually quite a lot of thought behind what might seem at first glance like odd feats of linguistic contortion. One recent example: When many House Democrats and their aides marched on the Senate to protest the coming reversal of Roe v. Wade, they chanted, “My body, my decision”—a tweaked version of the iconic abortion rights chant “My body, my choice.”