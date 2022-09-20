The Left Has a Language Problem

Sometimes this stuff is criticized as being the product of progressive overreach, a.k.a. the old “political correctness gone mad” trope. But Style Guide Liberalism is only loosely connected to progressive politics. Really it’s an expression of the worst kind of cynicism—the notion that we don’t really need to reform society or power structures, but merely slap new labels on things. It’s a dodge, a pathetic sop to the left from corporations and other powerful institutions who at bottom don’t give a shit about any of this but assume that invoking on-trend progressive words and phrases will make up for all the injustice and misery they cause. As with any use of language, context is key. A land acknowledgement at a gathering of Indigenous rights activists carries weight; it means something for all the participants. The same words spoken on a podcast REI made to combat unionization efforts lack the same oomph.

No wonder people roll their eyes at some of these new terms: They are used most adeptly (and cynically) by savvy comms professionals who aren’t exactly fomenting revolution. The language of liberation slips easily into the language of the management class. Using the “right” words doesn’t make you a progressive, and there are surely people who agree with left-wing principles who feel alienated by terms being thrown around that they don’t understand.

Good style guides offer advice on more than which words should be used and which are to be avoided. They spell out what their publication considers “good writing,” which usually means clear, succinct prose that can be understood by the audience. Terms and concepts that might be unfamiliar to the reader should be explained, and jargon should be avoided. The words we use, in journalism or political communication or just in life, should be words that invite people in rather than keep them out, clarify rather than obfuscate, engage with the world rather than retreat behind a wall of buzzwords. On that score, an awful lot of us are failing right now.