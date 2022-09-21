Congress Is Racing to Coup-Proof the Next Presidential Election

The House and Senate bills are substantially similar, but there are a few critical differences. Both measures would clarify that the vice president has only a ministerial role on January 6, rather than unilateral power to accept or reject state-certified electoral votes. It was Trump attorney John Eastman who suggested that the vice president has such broad power to alter the certification of a presidential election—a suggestion that then-Vice President Mike Pence ultimately opted against heeding, much to the consternation of his running mate. Each bill also includes provisions establishing that only a governor or top state official can submit slates of electors to Congress, and creates an expedited judicial review to challenge a governor’s certification. Both would further ensure that state election laws could not be changed after the election.

“There’s maybe three inches of difference between those bills, and there’s about a thousand miles of difference between those two bills and the status quo,” said Matthew Seligman, a fellow at the Constitutional Law Center at Stanford University and an expert on the Electoral Count Act.

Those three inches are not inconsequential: The House bill would require that any congressional challenges to a slate of electors would require support from at least one-third of lawmakers—compared to the Senate bill, which has a threshold of one-fifth of members in both chambers. However, as Seligman contended, whether the threshold is at 20 percent or 30 percent of members would not significantly change the outcome of a hypothetical objection, which would likely fail regardless. The House bill would also require any objections to be related to constitutional eligibility requirements about candidates and electors, while the Senate bill has different conditions for bringing a challenge forward. The House bill would further impose a hefty penalty on a candidate who filed a lawsuit to challenge the election results without a “good-faith basis.”