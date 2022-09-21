Congress Is Racing to Coup-Proof the Next Presidential Election

Both houses—and many in both parties—agree that some kind of update to what’s regarded as a poorly written law is critical ahead of a contentious presidential election that could make 2020 look like friendly gameplay. J. Michael Luttig, a former judge and conservative legal scholar who had previously advised the January 6 committee on the importance of reforming the ECA, expressed enthusiasm on Twitter that there was now “not only bipartisan, but bicameral support” for the idea. He went on to “urge the Senate and the House to quickly conference and resolve their differences in a law that will ensure there will never again be another January 6 in America.”

The potential rivalry between the bills highlights their importance: If Republicans retake one or both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections, as is widely expected, this is likely the last opportunity to approve either bill before the next presidential election. What is less certain is which bill will prevail: the more moderate Senate bill, painstakingly negotiated with sufficient bipartisan support to overcome a filibuster, or the detailed House measure influenced by the findings of the select committee investigating January 6. The bills are largely similar, but if the key differences hinder progress on either bill, it could spell trouble for passing any kind of reform this year.

“If we don’t pass any reforms to the Electoral Count Act, we could see a repeat of some of the wild legal theories that led to January 6, and another effort driven by members of Congress to overturn the valid results of a presidential election,” said Alex Tausanovitch, the director of campaign finance and electoral reform at the Center for American Progress. “To put it more succinctly, not passing Electoral Count Act reform puts our democracy in very real danger.”