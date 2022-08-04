Congress May Actually Step Up to Block the Next Coup Attempt

Even supporters of the bill are quick to note that it does not address all of the concerns about threats to democracy. In a separate hearing on Wednesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee on threats against election officials, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said she was “grateful” for the proposed reforms to the Electoral Count Act, but argued “that is not enough.” “Imposing stronger penalties on those who would threaten or harm anyone involved in election administration is an important step,” Benson said. A second bill introduced in concert with the Electoral Count Reform Act last month would increase penalties for threatening election officials and tampering with ballots and voting systems, but it is co-sponsored by only five Republicans.

Democrats have also failed to pass significant voting rights legislation, in large part due to Manchin’s opposition to ending the filibuster in order to do so. In her prepared statement before the Rules Committee on Wednesday, Janai Nelson, the president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said that “this Congress must also address voting discrimination to fulfill its obligation to respond to the Insurrection and rescue our democracy from present peril.” There are also the pending recommendations from the January 6 Committee on the Electoral Count Act, and how to reform it.

Despite any shortcomings, supporters of the bill believe that Congress must act on it quickly. Democrats are widely expected to lose one or both chambers of Congress in the midterms, and it is unclear whether a Republican House or Senate—and particularly one with a higher percentage of 2020 election deniers—would be inclined to pass such a bill. But even without that complicating factor, it is difficult for Congress to pass significant legislation in the run-up to a presidential election.