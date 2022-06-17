A Conservative Judge Tells the January 6 Committee How to Trump-Proof the 2024 Election

Unmentioned in the hearings was the apparent recent progress made by a bipartisan group of senators eager to rewrite this flawed law. Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins said last week, “We had an excellent meeting ... where we resolved almost all the issues.” While many of the details remain murky, the proposed rewrite of the Electoral Count Act would underscore that the vice president’s role in counting ballots is entirely ceremonial. And, equally important, it would raise the bar to challenge a state’s electoral votes from just one member in each chamber to 20 percent of both the House and Senate.

The danger is that Congress will proceed with its traditional lassitude since the Electoral Count Act will not become relevant again until January 6, 2025. But delay would be tragic at a time when democracy—as Luttig stressed—is in peril. Any legislation this year probably requires a Senate compromise bill to hit the floor by the beginning of September at the latest. Also, like with guns, left-wing House Democrats would have to accept what is legislatively possible rather than demanding that the revision of the ECA also include voting rights protections that would never survive a Senate filibuster.

In his final statement, Luttig warned that Trump and his supporters are still out there plotting against democracy in the 2024 election. “If the former president or his anointed successor as the Republic Party presidential candidate were to lose that election,” Luttig said, “they would attempt to overturn the 2024 election in the same way that they attempted to return the 2020 election.”