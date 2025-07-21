Why Trump’s Lawsuit Against Murdoch and the Journal Is a Sure Loser

In recent settlements with CBS and ABC, he leveraged threats directed at the companies’ broader business holdings to secure settlements of weak or groundless cases. But the Jeffrey Epstein story is different. It touches something even Trump’s most devoted followers may care about more than him: the conspiratorial obsession with pedophilia rings and global elites.

And he is taking on a publication—The Wall Street Journal—that has bet its reputation on the story. He’s not going to be able to shake down the Journal for a cheap settlement and a claim of victory.

For years, MAGA diehards—and adjacent QAnon circles—have insisted that a secret cabal of elites is engaged in child trafficking and that Epstein was central to the network. The belief isn’t just that Epstein was evil, but that he was a gatekeeper to a world of depravity involving media moguls, financiers, and powerful politicians.