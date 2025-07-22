So, Where Is the “Bawdy” Trump-Epstein Letter, Anyway?

The Journal’s article breathed new life into the saga by reporting new details about the depth of Trump and Epstein’s relationship. Some of the details have been publicly available for decades: Trump infamously told a magazine in 2002 that Epstein was a terrific guy and that he “likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side”—an eye-popping quote to volunteer about someone like Epstein. The president claims that he ended his friendship with Epstein a few years later and banned him from Mar-a-Lago for unexplained reasons.

“To attempt and [sic] inextricably link President Trump to Epstein, [the Journal reporters] falsely claim that the salacious language of the letter is contained within a hand-drawn naked woman, which was created with a heavy marker,” the lawsuit alleged. “Worse, Defendants Safdar and Palazzolo falsely represent as fact that President Trump drew the naked woman’s breasts and signed his name ‘Donald’ below her waist, ‘mimicking pubic hair.’” (Emphasis theirs.) The lawsuit recounted the letter’s written contents, which it described as a third-person narration of the two men’s friendship, as follows:

“Voice Over: ‘There must be more to life than having everything,’ the note began. Donald: Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is. Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is. Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey. Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it. Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that? Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you. Donald: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

This is a pretty weird thing to send to a friend who would later be convicted of child prostitution by the state of Florida. “Enigmas never age” and “may every day be another wonderful secret” aren’t quite legally incriminating on their own, but they give the impression that the two men knew quite a lot about each other’s personal and romantic lives. Given what we now know about Epstein’s personal life, the letter raises questions about what Trump knew at the time—and why he didn’t tell the authorities.