The Media Is Not Ready to Defend Democracy

From the beginnings of his presidential campaign, Biden has endeavored to be as solicitous as possible to the Republican Party, or at least his recollections of it. He was true to form even in this speech. Anyone watching could note his careful needle-threading—evidenced by the repetition of “MAGA Republicans”—and insistence on not labeling every Republican, or even every Trump voter, a fascist or “semi-fascist.” Early on, Biden drew a bright line: “I want to be very clear, very clear up front. Not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans. Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology.” Republicans, eager for a new “basket of deplorables” moment, disregarded this and instead have been throwing a temper tantrum for 18 hours, as if they—to say nothing of Donald Trump—have not spent the last decades labeling every Democrat a communist or a terrorist, bent on turning the United States into Khmer Rouge-era Cambodia.



That Biden’s speech was political served as an excuse for lazy both sides journalism, as reporters scrambled after the nearest bottle of weaksauce to draw equivalence between Biden’s commentary and a movement that’s currently calling in bomb threats to childrens’ hospitals. Biden was quoted laying out an argument—with evidence—that Republicans were bent on subverting democracy. Republicans such as Kevin McCarthy, were then permitted to respond that actually, Joe Biden was the real authoritarian. (Marjorie Taylor Greene took it further, as she is wont to do, tweeting that Biden was Hitler.) Surely objective reporters can weigh the evidence of these claims and come up with an answer.



Others, particularly in the anti-anti-Trump set, instead pissed and moaned about how Biden wasn’t being “unifying.” How can you try to unite with those who are bent on destroying democracy? Where do you “meet in the middle” with a party that, since the 2020 election, has embarked on a nationwide campaign to suppress the vote? You can’t. But this take also ignores that Biden did include several olive branches to Republicans concerned about the tilt toward the authoritarian.

