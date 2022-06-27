1989-2001: America’s Long Lost Weekend





THE WORLD



Looking back on the heady period after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, it might be tempting to ask, “Who lost Russia?” The truth was, of course, that Russia was never ours to lose. But dating back to the George H.W. Bush years, the United States consistently, through shortsightedness and neglect, took steps that undermined Russia’s transition to democracy and a healthy market economy. Economist and Russia expert Anders Aslund has long argued that a pivotal moment came in November 1991, when the United States and the other G-7 countries refused to forgive the international debts of the defunct Soviet Union. This was a story that never won front-page coverage in the United States, but it stung in Moscow. In a 2000 paper, Aslund argued that the G-7’s only “interest was to secure their claims on the Soviet Union, which they also did in an untenable way. The young Russian reformers were shocked and dismayed by the G-7’s total disinterest in their reform plans.”

Under Clinton, Russia—like every other aspect of foreign policy—became entangled with domestic political concerns and crises. Even penny-ante scandals ginned up by the press and kept alive by the GOP for years after investigations found dry holes, like a failed Arkansas real estate deal called Whitewater, cast a pall. On Clinton’s first trip to Moscow in early 1994, I recall the traveling press corps being instructed as we checked into the Metropol Hotel late at night: “Room keys to the right. Whitewater statements to the left.”

If there was a pivotal moment in the deterioration of relations with Russia, it was probably Clinton’s cheerleading for NATO expansion into former Soviet bloc countries like Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, which formally occurred in 1999. But the seeds had been planted much earlier, as Clinton had stressed to Polish President Lech Walesa on a visit to Warsaw in 1994 that he strongly supported bringing Poland into the alliance. But throughout the lengthy process, Clinton continually demonstrated a tin ear about Russia’s concerns for its security and prestige. In his autobiography, My Life, Clinton admits that he was blindsided by a 1994 speech by Boris Yeltsin attacking NATO expansion and the United States for wanting a “cold peace” in place of the Cold War. Clinton blithely dismissed it as merely Russian domestic politics: “Yeltsin’s advisors had convinced him that NATO would admit Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic in 1996, just when he would be running for reelection against the ultra-nationalists who hated NATO expansion.”