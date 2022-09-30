The Georgia Senate Contest Is All About Race, Actually

Black candidates can be, and often must be, surrogates of white supremacy to be relevant to a majority-white electorate. This is not true only of Black Republican candidates—New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s rhetoric on crime is a case in point—but it is more apparent on the right. And perhaps no politician is a better example of this than Walker, who has made his candidacy legible to Republican voters by repeating conservative talking points that downplay systemic racism.

In May, Walker began a speech at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame with a joke: “I don’t know if you know this, but I’m Black.” He then asked the majority-white crowd, “Where is this racism thing coming from?” As the Times reported, he suggested that accusations of racism are used to silence people like his audience. While acknowledging he had been called a racial slur, he was unoffended because the animal to which he was compared was smart, and the Bible doesn’t distinguish between white and Black people. “The white members of the audience cheered,” the Times noted. “The few Black onlookers had a different reaction, wondering what race-blind Georgia he seemed to be referring to.”

This September, Walker’s campaign released an ad that accused Black Democrats of using race to stoke division. In the ad, Senator Warnock is quoted as saying, “America has a preexisting condition. It’s called racism.” Walker responds, “Senator Warnock believes America is a bad country full of racist people. I believe we’re a great country full of generous people. Warnock wants to divide us. I want to bring us together.”