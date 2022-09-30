The Georgia Senate Contest Is All About Race, Actually

Yet some have argued that race is not a factor in the contest because both candidates are Black. “Race doesn’t come into this race: Both Walker and Warnock are Black,” The New York Times’ Frank Bruni opined recently. What distinguishes them, he argues, is their quality as candidates: “The unbridgeable divide is between the two candidates’ credibility and coherence.… If Walker ekes out a victory in Georgia in November, it will suggest how very little candidate quality matters anymore. And it will have implications far beyond the Peach State.”

Bruni’s reasoning is anchored in a common misconception—among white observers, anyway—that race is only a factor in elections if one candidate is white and the other is Black. But race can indeed be a critical factor in elections between two Black candidates, as anyone who has truly paid attention to the Georgia battle would know: Walker was backed by the Republican Party to give cover for their anti-Black agenda, and he’s rewarded their support by running an anti-Black campaign.

As The Washington Post reported last week, “Many Republican operatives admit privately that Walker was backed by the party’s leaders at least in part because the GOP wanted a Black candidate to face Warnock, the first Black senator in Georgia’s history, who preaches at the pulpit once held by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.” The hope, of course, was that simply by being Black—and perhaps because of his former stardom as a University of Georgia running back—Walker could peel off just enough Black Georgians, who overwhelmingly support the Democratic Party, to swing the balance. But as a result, the party failed to do due diligence on the candidate. “A lot of [conservatives] said, ‘He’s Black, and he agrees with us,’ and I think that’s why people just gave him the benefit of the doubt,” a GOP strategist told the Post.